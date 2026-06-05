Bengals Get Bad News on Potential Trade for All-Pro Linebacker

The Cincinnati Bengals defense will likely be much improved in 2026. On-paper the team’s defensive roster saw a massive boost with the additions of Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, Cashius Howell, Jonathan Allen and Kyle Dugger.

However, if there was one spot the team failed to address, it was the linebacker position. While there were several free agent options or potential draft picks for the Bengals to choose from, Cincinnati has chosen to stand pat. And for fans, who may be hoping for a trade for an All-Pro talent like Jordyn Brooks, who has been linked to the Bengals, it appears that will not be the case.

Cincinnati Bengals Receive Update on Potential Linebacker Addition

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on First Word With James Rapien and gave his thoughts on Cincinnati potentially adding a linebacker. Fowler said:

“In May and June, you kind of want to see what your guys can do. See what you have, and then if you realize, ‘Oh wow, these guys can’t play!’ then you go get somebody. […] The problem with the linebackers is there’s a lot of aging players, so I think the teams that want to make a big-time upgrade would look at a trade…There aren’t teams really eager to give up like a Jordyn Brooks in Miami unless you’re giving up major capital. So for the Bengals’ taste, especially with giving up the first for Dexter Lawrence, I don’t know that they would make another big swing for a trade right now.”

Unfortunately FanSided’s Matt Fitzgerald did not express optimism in the linebacker position as he wrote for StripeHype:

“I don’t think it takes some football guru, or someone with exceptional eyesight, to see that Knight and Carter aren’t good players. In fact, they might be doing themselves some favors by looking good in shorts during OTAs, before the pads really go on.

There’s an alarming lack of urgency to not even try to address the clear weak point on the roster. The one veteran behind Carter and Knight, Oren Burks, was dreadful in his own right in 2025 after starting for the Eagles in the playoffs during their prior Super Bowl run. Thus, starting him over either rising second-year player doesn’t appear to be a viable strategy, either.”

Potential Bengals Targets

Unlike the previously mentioned Jordyn Brooks, who would likely cost premium draft capital, there are still veteran free agent linebackers available. One of which is former All-Pro Bobby Wagner.

Cincinnati was recently listed as the best potential fit for Wagner by Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano, who wrote:

“The back end of the defense still needs plenty of help, but all these holes likely won’t be fixed in one year. However, it would go a long way if Cincinnati added Wagner to patrol the middle of the field to make sure everything goes smoothly for this new-look front. Yes, Wagner was an issue in coverage for the Commanders last year, but he’s still a quality sideline-to-sideline playmaker and his high football IQ would benefit any team.

Wagner recorded 162 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions in his 14th NFL season. The future Hall of Fame linebacker can still play, as he waits for another opportunity in his age-36 season.”