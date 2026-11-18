There’s no secret who former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was rooting for last Sunday night when his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, traveled to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Yet, his rooting interest played no factor in the game, as he had to watch the Bengals dominate from start to finish en route to a 38-18 victory that gave Cincinnati sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Roethlisberger Breaks Silence on Bengals’ Blowout Win

Speaking about the Steelers’ ugly loss to Cincinnati for the first time this week on the latest episode of his podcast, “Footballin with Ben Roethlisberger,” the former Super Bowl champion gave credit to the Bengals.

“There are a couple ways you can go. 200 yards of offense, and really a lot of that was at the end in mop-up, junk time. Because honestly, they lost by 20. Or you can take the other approach. OK, are the Steelers, did we play bad, are we a bad team? Or did the Bengals play great and/or are they just a good team?” Roethlisberger said.

“I think this game, to me, was less about the Steelers and more about the Bengals,” he added. “They looked like a juggernaut. I knew, and I think everybody knew, offensively they have Joe [Burrow]. Who’s playing at an incredibly high level, Chase, Higgins, the tight ends. I think one of the surprises that I watched, I think it’s Brown, No. 30, their running back… I loved watching him play, like that was pretty impressive.”

Ben Roethlisberger is not giving up on the 2026 Steelers: “I think this game was less about the Steelers and more about the Bengals. They looked like a juggernaut. We knew they were going to be dynamic. It felt like they could’ve put up 50. This offense that I just saw this week from Cincinnati, I don’t know that there’s anything better in the NFL right now. The Steelers’ performance stunk; it was no good. I’m down on it. But I’m gonna lean this way a little bit and say I think it’s more because of how good Cincy potentially is. The only thing that was stopping the Bengals was themselves.” #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) November 18, 2026

Looking at the Bengals

With Sunday’s victory, Cincinnati now sits at 7-2 overall and holds sole possession of first place in the AFC North. The Steelers (6-3) and Cleveland Browns (6-4) are both right on their heels.

The Bengals are set for another primetime game in Week 11 when they travel to Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C., to face the Commanders. They’ll look to extend their winning streak to six games.

As for Pittsburgh, the Steelers will travel to Philadelphia for a Pennsylvania showdown against the struggling Eagles.