Legendary Steelers quarterback throws shade at Bengals after Week 3 loss

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he Cincinnati Bengals lost their first game of the 2026 NFL season in Week 3, losing the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-27. Losing a hard fought battle, the defense could not ultimately do enough to fend off Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. The Bengals have looked much improved in a lot of ways from a season ago, but are still experiencing the same struggles defensively. After they lost to the Steelers, criticism started to circulate– most notably from former Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger is no stranger to facing the Bengals, holding a 24-10 record against them from his 18 season career. After the loss to the Steelers, he spoke on his podcast ‘Footbahlin’ and did not hold back on his feelings towards the Bengals.

Roethlisberger is not buying the Bengals hype this season

The Bengals have improved as a franchise since Joe Burrow became the quarterback in 2020, winning an AFC title and appearing in a Super Bowl. Roethlisberger though still does not see the Bengals as a threat, and instead believes that the team is still playing the same that they always do.

“There was two or three situations that happened in this game that I’m like, yep there’s the Bungles. The Bungles are back,” Roethlisberger said. “I felt like Joe Burrow could do watever he wanted. That offense could do whatever they want. They get this ball back they’re going to go like it’s scary. And then Roughing the punter Bungle. You know what I’m saying. Joe Burrow fumble Bungle. Like what are we doing . It’s like you think we’re playing the Browns.”

The Bengals are in a tough AFC North this season. The Baltimore Ravens are looking like a true contender again while the Steelers have shown that they still have a good defense, putting them in prime position to compete. There is still a long way to go, but this season could be a very fun one in that division.

Roethlisberger’s Career Against the Bengals

Roethlisberger, the No. 11 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, is a surefire Hall of Famer. A two-time Super Bowl champion, he also has six Pro Bowl selections, a Rookie of the Year Award and is a two-time NFL passing yards leader. Roethlisberger particularly shined against the Bengals though, registering 8,394 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, 34 interceptions and a 62.8 completion percentage. The Bengals were a perennial playoff team for much of Roethlisberger’s career, but never won a playoff game until the 2021 campaign– his final season in the NFL.

Marvin Lewis was the head coach of the Bengals for much of Roethlisberger’s career, spanning from 2003-2018. Zac Taylor took over in 2019, and has been the head coach ever since. The main Bengals quarterbacks during that era were Carson Palmer (2004-2010), Andy Dalton (2011-2019) and Burrow (2020-present).