Cincinnati Bengals Announce Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Update Before Buccaneers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals will open their season at home Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Bengals have no major injuries entering the contest outside of some uncertainty surrounding defensive end Shemar Stewart, there has been plenty of attention on star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Both missed last week’s practices while dealing with minor injuries.

This week, however, both returned to the field. On Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an update on their status heading into Sunday’s game.

Chase, who is dealing with a knee injury after hyperextending it during practice a few weeks ago, and Higgins, who has a heel contusion, are both reportedly “on track to play” against the Buccaneers.

Via Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati: “Zac Taylor reiterates Ja’Marr Chase (knee) and Tee Higgins (heel) are on track to play Sunday.”

The injuries were never considered serious and were more precautionary after a hard summer of work. Both receivers should be on the field without limitations Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Stewart is entering his second season with the Bengals and has high expectations to take a step forward after an injury-plagued rookie year.

However, the Bengals still don’t have a definitive answer on whether Stewart will play Sunday after he missed most of training camp with a hyperextended knee.

Taylor did note that “it is a possibility” Stewart could play Sunday, but he’ll likely be the only Bengals player who remains a question mark on the injury report heading into the weekend.