Bengals, Hamilton County Request $350 million From The State For Stadium Upgrades

The Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County have asked the state of Ohio for $350 million for a major renovation to Paycor Stadium.

The jointly submitted request comes just one day after state lawmakers passed a budget plan that includes $600 million in state bonds for a new stadium for the Cleveland Browns, according to WCPO Cincinnati. That budget still needs final approval from the state senate.

“The Ohio House passed a two-year budget on Wednesday that earmarked $600 million for a new Browns stadium. It specifically excluded the Bengals by limiting bond issues to a “transformational major sports facility mixed-use project” in a county with at least 1 million people. Cuyahoga County meets that threshold. Hamilton County does not,” WCPO reporters Dan Monk and Paula Christian said.

The proposed Paycor Stadium renovations in Cincinnati would cost $830 million in total, so the request is for roughly 40% of the costs. According to the ‘Compressive Renovation Plan’, the upgrades would increase year-round engagement and allow the stadium to host “major sports/ entertainment events” throughout the year.

The proposal also says that the Bengals and the county have invested more than $240 million in the stadium over the last six years. It also states that the renovation cost is a third of the cost of a new NFL stadium, which they estimated at $2.4 billion and the total projected cost of the renovation is “less than the Bengals’ annual economic impact”.

Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas told 91.7 WVXU that the request is a way to grab the attention of state lawmakers who, she said in the article, have prioritized Cleveland over Cincinnati.

“I’m just wondering why there’s so much focus on the Cleveland Browns. It’s not due to our lack of work. We’ve presented a lot of information, discussed a lot of things,” she said. “But for whatever reason they have not focused on us like they have on Cleveland,” she told the outlet.

What Could The Upgrades Look Like?

The Bengals and county officials claim the funds would help improve the stadium’s architectural designs, roofing and canopy systems, stadium structure technology, modernize stadium audio and visual capabilities, the addition of a new scoreboard, among other upgrades for suites, lounge boxes, and the concourse.

The proposal also includes an effort to enhance fan and visitor access and movement throughout the stadium. Many of the changes proposed, according to the document, are necessary as the stadium is 25 years old.

County and team officials also highlighted the economic development impact of continued investment for local businesses and residents in the areas surrounding the stadium.

You can find preliminary design concepts in the proposal. This joint request could put some Bengals fans at ease, especially after the future of the team’s stadium seemed to be up in the air.

Deadline Looming

The Bengals have until June 30 to decide if they want to sign a two-year extension on the team’s Paycor Stadium lease with Hamilton County.

The current lease with Hamilton County expires in the summer of next year, but if no deal between the two is finalized then the Bengals have until the end of this June to sign the two-year extension at Paycor Stadium while the two sides negotiate a long-term agreement.

As state lawmakers work to finalize the budget, Ohio’s governor suggested doubling the tax on sports gambling to help fund professional sports facilitates and youth sports programs.