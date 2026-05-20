Bengals’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’ in 2026 Revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot going for them after a down 2025 season.

They’ve completely beefed up the defense, Joe Burrow is healthy, and they had a solid-looking draft last month.

The AFC North looks to be completely up for grabs. All 3 other teams in the division have new head coaches. Even though the Bengals technically have an entirely-new defense, it may be fair to say they’re the team with the most continuity in the North.

Additionally, the Bengals have a well-kept secret along their offensive line protecting Joe Burrow.

Bengals’ OL Dylan Fairchild a ‘Best-Kept Secret’

Fairchild was the 81st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to Cincinnati. He was named the starting left guard for the Bengals before his rookie season, and made the PFF and ESPN All-Rookie teams in 2025.

Brent Sobleski sees the vision with Fairchild, and named him the Bengals’ “best-kept secret”.

“The Cincinnati Bengals knew Dylan Fairchild wasn’t a finished product when the organization chose him in the third round of last year’s draft. The 6’5″, 318-pound interior blocker entered the professional ranks as a raw yet explosive powerhouse. While rough patches were seen during Fairchild’s rookie campaign, the arrow is pointing up for what could be a stellar career.