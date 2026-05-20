Bengals’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’ in 2026 Revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot going for them after a down 2025 season.
They’ve completely beefed up the defense, Joe Burrow is healthy, and they had a solid-looking draft last month.
The AFC North looks to be completely up for grabs. All 3 other teams in the division have new head coaches. Even though the Bengals technically have an entirely-new defense, it may be fair to say they’re the team with the most continuity in the North.
Additionally, the Bengals have a well-kept secret along their offensive line protecting Joe Burrow.
Bengals’ OL Dylan Fairchild a ‘Best-Kept Secret’
Fairchild was the 81st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to Cincinnati. He was named the starting left guard for the Bengals before his rookie season, and made the PFF and ESPN All-Rookie teams in 2025.
Brent Sobleski sees the vision with Fairchild, and named him the Bengals’ “best-kept secret”.
“The Cincinnati Bengals knew Dylan Fairchild wasn’t a finished product when the organization chose him in the third round of last year’s draft. The 6’5″, 318-pound interior blocker entered the professional ranks as a raw yet explosive powerhouse. While rough patches were seen during Fairchild’s rookie campaign, the arrow is pointing up for what could be a stellar career.
‘From Week 13 onward, he slotted in as the 11th-best pass-blocking guard (78.5), with only eight pressures allowed over the six-game stretch,’ Pro Football Focus’ Ben Cooper noted.
Fairchild is an excellent athlete with the type of power to consistently displace defenders. With Orlando Brown Jr., Ted Karras and Dalton Risner getting older, the second-year blocker will likely develop into the centerpiece of Cincinnati’s front five.”
The most important thing for the Bengals in 2026 is Joe Burrow’s health, as it is every other season. Dylan Fairchild obviously plays a major role in that.
Cincinnati Urged to Sign LB Bobby Wagner
Matt Fitzgerald of Stripe Hype presented the idea of Bobby Wagner in the orange and black.
“It’d be one thing if Demetrius Knight Jr. or Barrett Carter showed anything resembling replacement-level starter performance as rookies in 2025. They didn’t. They were historically bad.
Thrusting a fourth-round pick like Carter into a such a position as the green-dot linebacker is just irresponsible. It doesn’t set him up well for success, either. And yet, with a legend like Bobby Wagner sitting out there in free agency and Jordyn Brooks begging (not personally/publicly) to be traded from a cratered Dolphins roster, Cincinnati keeps insisting on standing pat.”
Fitzgerald went on to note the “replacement-level” play of Knight and Carter when they did play in 2025. According to Gridiron Grading, they were the two lowest-graded linebackers in the entire league by PFF.
Bengals’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’ in 2026 Revealed