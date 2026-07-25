Cincinnati Bengals’ B.J. Hill Injury Opens Door for Former Second-Round Pick

The Cincinnati Bengals received their first notable injury update before training camp opened.

But the meaning of the move depends far more on how long B.J. Hill remains sidelined.

The Bengals placed Hill on the active/physically unable to perform list Saturday, leaving one of their most reliable defensive linemen unavailable when practices begin.

The team did not disclose the injury or provide a timetable in its official roster announcement, which noted rookie tight end Josh Kattus as injured as well.

Cincinnati rebuilt the defensive interior during the offseason, giving the coaching staff enough veteran depth to survive a short Hill absence while offering Kris Jenkins Jr. a chance to reclaim ground in a suddenly crowded rotation.

Hill’s PUP Placement Is Caution Flag, Not Crisis

Players placed on the active/PUP list can be activated at any point during camp once medically cleared, so Hill is not locked into missing regular-season games.

The calendar becomes more important if he remains unavailable near final cuts. Hill would move to reserve/PUP if he is not activated before Cincinnati establishes its 53-man roster, which would keep him out for at least the first four games.

There is also recent precedent for patience.

Hill began last year’s camp with a foot injury, then returned in time to start all 17 regular-season games.

He finished 2025 with 66 tackles and four sacks, but his run defense offered the greater value.

The Bengals’ official defensive tackle preview credited Hill with a 68.0 PFF run-defense grade, 17th among defensive tackles with at least 100 snaps. His 43 total tackles ranked seventh among 134 qualified interior defenders, while he missed only one tackle across 316 run-defense snaps.

Cincinnati needs that stability after allowing an NFL-high 2,500 rushing yards last season.

The Bengals added star power to the front, though Hill remains the returning veteran with the most experience in Cincinnati’s defensive rotation.

Jenkins Jr. Gets the First Chance to Capitalize

The offseason additions of Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen reduce the immediate danger of Hill missing practice time.

Lawrence arrives with 30.5 career sacks and three Pro Bowl selections, while Allen owns 45.5 career sacks and two Pro Bowl appearances.

The Bengals built the group around a three-man veteran rotation featuring Lawrence, Allen and Hill. An A to Z Sports projected depth chart listed all three as starters, with Jenkins among the primary backups.

Hill’s absence should move Jenkins closer to first-team work during the opening practices. The 2024 second-round pick played 498 snaps across 14 games last season, yet the likelihood of larger role waned after Cincinnati invested heavily in Lawrence and Allen.

Training camp now gives Jenkins a window to show he belongs in the weekly rotation rather than fighting for leftover snaps.

He can also strengthen his roster position as the Bengals decide how many defensive tackles to carry behind their veteran trio.

The same opportunity extends to the rest of Cincinnati’s young interior depth, but Jenkins has the draft pedigree and experience to receive the first extended look.

Hill’s placement becomes major news only if the absence stretches toward the end of August. Because an early return would turn the transaction into a temporary camp note that gave younger players useful work.

A prolonged stay on the sideline would remove a dependable run defender in Hill from a unit expected to lead Cincinnati’s defensive turnaround.

For now, Hill’s absence gives Jenkins a chance to prove he belongs in Cincinnati’s rotation.