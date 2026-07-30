Cincinnati Bengals’ Second-Round Rookie Earns Lofty NFL Projection

The Cincinnati Bengals knew they had to overhaul a defense that finished near the bottom of the NFL in 2025.

One of their youngest additions is already drawing a significant prediction before playing a regular-season snap.

NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice projected Bengals rookie edge rusher Cashius Howell to his 2026 All-Rookie Team, making the second-round pick one of two edge rushers selected for the projected defense.

Howell was the Bengals’ first selection in April after Cincinnati sent its first-round pick to the Giants in the trade for Dexter Lawrence.

The Bengals eventually took Howell at No. 41 overall, betting that his college production would foreshadow good things to come despite concerns about his size and arm length.

Filice believes that gamble could pay off quickly.

He wrote that Howell possesses a “refined skill set” capable of providing “immediate returns” as a designated pass rusher and predicted the rookie would surpass Shemar Stewart’s one-sack total from last season.

Howell Comes With Hype After Supreme College Season

The projection follows a final college season that gave Cincinnati plenty of reason to believe Howell could contribute early.

Howell recorded 11.5 sacks for Texas A&M in 2025 while earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team Associated Press All-America honors. He finished his college career with 27 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss across 56 games between Bowling Green and Texas A&M.

His pass-rushing numbers stood out beyond the traditional box score.

Pro Football Focus credited Howell with 41 pressures in 2025 and gave him a 90.3 pass-rush grade, which ranked 26th among qualifying edge defenders.

He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, an impressive mark for a defender Cincinnati lists at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds.

The concern throughout the pre-draft process centered on Howell’s 30 1/4-inch arms.

That measurement contributed to him falling into the second round despite his production, and Filice acknowledged that Howell could have limitations against the run on early downs.

Cincinnati doesn’t need to make Howell an every-down defender immediately.

The Bengals drafted him to pressure quarterbacks, and NFL.com sees an avenue for him to do exactly that.

That assessment also continues a theme from shortly after the draft. In April, Filice called Howell his favorite pick from Cincinnati’s draft class and wrote that his film suggested first-round talent.

Bengals Have Immediate Opening for Howell in Revamped Pass Rush

Howell’s opportunity has grown as Cincinnati has recreated the front around him.

Trey Hendrickson is now in Baltimore after spending five seasons with the Bengals, removing the team’s lead edge rusher. But Cincinnati signed Boye Mafe in free agency and returns Myles Murphy, who led the team with a career-high 5.5 sacks last season.

The Bengals identified Mafe and Howell as two of their key additions to the pass rush entering camp.

Stewart was expected to take another step after an injury-interrupted rookie year in which he appeared in eight games and recorded one sack.

His status has now become another early camp concern after he was carted off with a left leg injury during Wednesday’s opening practice. ESPN reported that Stewart was unable to put weight on the leg as he left the field.

That makes the depth Cincinnati built during the offseason even more important.

The Bengals allowed 6,475 yards last season, ranking 31st in the NFL, while surrendering 492 points and ranking 30th in points allowed.

The overhaul up front included sturdy veterans, but Howell gives defensive coordinator Al Golden a younger pass-rush option with a track record of getting to quarterbacks.

An All-Rookie selection is a most definitely a projection in late July since Howell still has to earn his role during camp and show that his college pass-rush repertoire works against NFL tackles.

Nonetheless, the Bengals defense that needs a substantial jump in 2026, and Howell rising up the depth chart would be an important development.