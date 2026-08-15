NFL Player Steps Away to Pursue Hollywood Acting Opportunity

The Cincinnati Bengals have temporarily lost a rookie defensive backs to Hollywood, although his football career is starting to bloom.

Cornerback Ceyair Wright left the Bengals on Saturday after receiving an acting opportunity that was difficult to turn down.

KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported that Wright was offered a lead role in a “big movie,” with filming expected to wrap in late October.

Ceyair Wright was offered a lead role in a big movie that he couldn't pass up. Filming will end in late October and he will be available to play then. Not giving up football, per source #Bengals #NFL #hollywood https://t.co/BTzSOQUORN — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 15, 2026

Wilson added that Wright will be available to play once filming ends and is “not giving up football,” citing a source.

The Bengals announced the move earlier Saturday, saying Wright left the team to pursue other opportunities. He will be placed on the exempt/left squad list and won’t count against Cincinnati’s 90-man roster.

That gives Wright a rare detour during his first NFL training camp, and one that comes with the possibility of returning to football later in the season.

Wright Has Been in Hollywood Before

Acting is hardly a new venture for Wright.

The 23-year-old has worked in entertainment since childhood.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2021 that he began modeling at 5 and doing commercials by 9, years before football carried him to USC, Nebraska and eventually the Bengals.

His most recognizable role came in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” where Wright played Darius James, the eldest son of LeBron James‘ character.

USC has also credited Wright with appearances in “2 Broke Girls,” “Training Day,” “Life in Pieces” and “Instant Mom,” along with a recurring role on “Grown-ish.”

The Bengals knew about that background well before signing Wright as an undrafted free agent in May. In fact, the team referred to him as “The Real Hollywood Bengal” in a rookie minicamp feature and noted that he had recently acted in a television pilot.

Football, though, was his primary focus.

Wright spent three seasons at USC before transferring to Nebraska for his final two college campaigns. He played all 13 games with nine starts in 2025, recording 29 tackles, a half-sack and a team-high five pass breakups.

A year earlier, Wright posted 39 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups in 13 appearances.

Bengals Add Matthew McDoom After Wright Leaves Team

Cincinnati moved quickly to fill the open roster spot.

The Bengals signed cornerback Matthew McDoom on Saturday, the same day they announced Wright’s departure. McDoom, a rookie from the University of Cincinnati, originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent before being waived Aug. 8.

The Bengals noted McDoom recorded four interceptions and 26 pass deflections over four college seasons, spending his first three years at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Cincinnati in 2025.

Wright’s situation is more unusual than a standard preseason departure.

The exempt/left squad designation removes him from the 90-man roster without closing the door on a potential return, and Wilson’s report provides a rough timeline for when football could again become an option.

Late October would place Wright’s possible return well into the regular season, when the Bengals’ roster picture could look much different because of injuries, performance and other transactions.

It’s not strange that Wright is stepping away from his first NFL opportunity for a lead role in a field he has pursued for most of his life.

Unlike many players who leave a team during camp, this move can still bring him back to the league.