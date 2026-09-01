Bengals’ Record-Setting Returner Lands With Giants Following Roster Cut

The Cincinnati Bengals made a calculated change at return specialist when they finalized their initial 53-man roster.

One of the players squeezed out has found his next chance.

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they signed wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones to their practice squad. The move came two days after Cincinnati waived Jones during its final round of roster cuts.

Jones had been a fixture in the Bengals’ return game since arriving as a fourth-round pick in 2023. His departure means Cincinnati is officially moving ahead with a younger option after a closely contested roster battle that lasted through the preseason finale.

Bengals Hand Return Job to Williams

Cincinnati waived Jones among 30 players while trimming its roster to 53 on Aug. 30. Williams survived the cut after showing enough as a receiver and returner to convince the coaching staff he could handle a larger role.

The change comes after a productive stretch for the Bengals’ special teams. Bengals.com noted that the unit finished fourth in Pro Football Focus’ 2025 rankings with Jones serving as its primary returner.

Ke’Shawn Williams now inherits that responsibility.

The 24-year-old provided a glimpse of what he could offer after Cincinnati claimed him off waivers last season. He handled returns during the final three games Jones missed due to injury and recorded a 48-yard kickoff return along with a 12-yard punt return.

Head coach Zac Taylor reinforced the decision on Sept. 1, describing Williams as a “valuable weapon” and saying he “earned the opportunity,” via Bengals.com.

Williams also boosted his standing in the preseason finale against Philadelphia, scoring on an 11-yard reception after making a defender miss.

Cincinnati’s receiver competition made the decision more complicated. Dohnte Meyers played his way onto the roster with a productive summer, leaving fewer spots for players whose primary contributions were expected to come on special teams.

Jones ended up on the wrong side of that numbers game.

Jones Leaves Bengals With Return Production

Although Jones never carved out a prime offensive role in Cincinnati, his return ability gave the Bengals something dependable.

Over three seasons, Jones returned 50 punts for 452 yards and one touchdown while adding 47 kickoff returns for 1,284 yards and two scores, per Cincy Jungle’s breakdown of his Bengals career. He also recorded eight receptions for 69 yards on offense.

His biggest workload came last season. Jones appeared in 14 games and produced 1,084 yards on 42 kickoff returns, averaging 25.8 yards per attempt, while adding another touchdown.

That production makes him an experienced insurance option for the Giants and leaves Cincinnati without its familiar fallback on its own practice squad.

Jones can still be signed to another team’s active roster while on New York’s practice squad, but the Bengals have made their preference clear entering Week 1.

The return job belongs to Williams.

After three seasons of Jones handling much of that work, Cincinnati is betting its new option can keep one of the league’s better special-teams units moving in the same direction.