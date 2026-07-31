Cincinnati Bengals’ Chase Brown Sends Message on Top-5 RB Status

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t need Chase Brown to call himself one of the NFL’s best running backs.

One of his teammates was willing to do some of the talking for him.

FOX19’s Jeremy Rauch asked Brown on July 31 whether he viewed himself as a top-10 or top-five back in the league.

Brown kept his answer concise.

“I view myself as a really good player. I think I’m able to do a lot,” Brown said.

Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, standing nearby, quickly added his own prediction: “You’re gonna learn this year.”

Brown stopped well short of placing himself in the top five, but the question is easier to ask after the season he put together in 2025.

He’s coming into 2026 with a prominent role in Cincinnati’s offense and public support from some of the most important players around him.

Brown Has Numbers to Enter Top-Tier Conversation

Brown’s first season as the Bengals’ full-time starting running back gave him a statistical case for being included among the league’s most productive players at the position.

He rushed 232 times for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns while catching 69 passes for 437 yards and five scores.

His 1,456 yards from scrimmage led Cincinnati and ranked ninth among NFL running backs.

The receiving production separated Brown from plenty of backs.

His 69 receptions set a Bengals single-season record for a player listed as a halfback, running back or fullback.

Cincinnati also noted that Brown was one of only five NFL players in 2025 to finish with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards.

Brown’s 69 catches ranked fifth among running backs, while his 437 receiving yards ranked sixth.

He finished the year with 11 total touchdowns and topped 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

That followed a 2024 season in which Brown produced 1,350 yards from scrimmage despite starting only 10 games.

The Bengals have watched him move from a fifth-round pick in 2023 into a three-down option who can remain involved regardless of situation.

Whether that makes Brown a top-five back is still a matter of preference.

His 2025 action, though, is fairly undeniable.

Bengals’ Confidence in Brown Extends Beyond Locker Room

Iosivas is hardly alone in believing Brown has another level available.

Joe Burrow offered his own endorsement at the start of training camp, calling Brown a “complete back” and pointing to his rushing, receiving, pass protection and ability to make defenders miss.

Burrow also said there are “very few backs” who can handle that range of responsibilities, per Cincy Jungle.

The quarterback went a step further when discussing how Cincinnati wants to distribute the ball.

Burrow said the Bengals will try to feature their No. 1 receiver as much as possible, with Brown a “close second” among the offense’s priorities.

That puts Brown high in the pecking order for an offense loaded with entrenched playmakers.

Brown finished 2025 with 301 offensive touches, and his work in the passing game gives Cincinnati ways to use him without simply increasing his rushing workload.

There is also a contract backdrop to the conversation.

Brown is entering the final season of his rookie deal and has yet to sign an extension.

Another exceptional season would gives him an even stronger argument for top-tier cash when the Bengals decide how he fits into their long-term plans.

As of late, Brown appears content to leave the rankings to everyone else.