Bengals’ Promising Rookie Returns From Torn ACL at Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals hoped for one of their youngest players to join the training camp competition this year.

Connor Lew finally took that step Saturday.

Lew, Cincinnati’s fourth-round rookie center, participated in the first practice of his NFL career after spending the offseason recovering from a torn ACL.

His return gave the Bengals their first extended look at a player already viewed inside the organization as a possible successor to veteran center Ted Karras.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com described Lew’s appearance as another step in his bid to become Karras’ “heir apparent.”

The rookie worked with the second-team offense and Joe Flacco, placing the focus on the exchanges, calls and pre-snap responsibilities that come with playing center.

For Lew, simply lining up again was an excellent occurence.

“You get the happy nerves,” Lew said, via Bengals.com. “I haven’t had contact since the end of October.”

Lew Clears First Big Hurdle in Bengals Comeback

Lew suffered the season-ending knee injury against Missouri in October, cutting short his final season at Auburn.

He started seven games in 2025 before the injury and finished his college career with 25 starts across three seasons.

Saturday offered his first chance to test the knee during full-speed work with an NFL offense.

Lew said the Bengals have treated his recovery as a day-to-day process rather than placing him ahead of or behind a predetermined schedule.

The early look was encouraging.

Cincinnati’s second-team offensive line appeared to make it through the session without a penalty, according to Hobson.

Lew acknowledged there was rust to remove, but he emphasized that the other 10 players in the huddle depend on the center to keep everything organized.

The return also moves Lew closer to securing the backup center job.

Cincinnati entered the draft with an opening behind Karras, then used the 128th overall selection on a prospect who will not turn 21 until Aug. 30.

The knee problem was a factor in Lew’s pre-draft evaluation.

But the Bengals believed the injury created an opportunity to land a center with greater upside than his fourth-round slot suggested.

Bengals See Long-Term Potential Behind Karras

Lew was the highest-drafted center by Cincinnati since 2018, a reflection of how the organization viewed his combination of experience, athleticism and football intelligence.

He earned Freshman All-America recognition in 2023 and started every game for Auburn in 2024.

The Bengals’ official roster biography notes that Lew allowed no sacks over 228 pass-blocking snaps during his freshman season. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher praised Lew’s command of protections and his experience identifying defensive fronts.

Those skills are necessary to the job Karras has handled since joining Cincinnati in 2022.

Head coach Zac Taylor said after the draft that the Bengals were encouraged by Lew’s recovery and saw considerable upside in a 20-year-old who had already spent more than two seasons starting in the SEC.

Lew doesn’t need to unseat Karras this summer.

Cincinnati can allow him to learn behind a confirmed starter while preparing him for a larger role down the road.

His first practice showed that process can finally move from meeting rooms and rehabilitation work to the field.

The following experiment will come in pads.