Bengals Could Hand The Keys To An Emerging Star

Without much fanfare or hype, the Cincinnati Bengals may have quietly made one of their most important moves heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Bengals second-year running back Chase Brown became the clear RB1 for a team long known for its high-powered passing attack led by Joe Burrow. This subtle shift toward the ground game could signal a pivotal change in offensive dynamics.

Brown’s 2024 season didn’t grab headlines right away. Initially viewed as a depth piece behind Zack Moss, Brown’s opportunity came unexpectedly when Moss suffered a season-ending neck injury. Suddenly, Brown found himself in the driver’s seat.

Over the final eight games of the year, Brown averaged an impressive 116.3 yards from scrimmage per game—a mark that put him in elite company, trailing only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry during that stretch.

But Brown’s value goes beyond raw numbers. What stood out was his consistency and reliability. He handled a remarkable 95.5% of the Bengals’ backfield touches during those games, showing durability and the versatility to be a true three-down back.

Bengals Backfield Built Around Chase Brown

As the Bengals prepare for the 2025 season, the depth chart tells its own story. Zack Moss is still around after restructuring his contract, but his role is expected to be more complementary than commanding. Veteran Samaje Perine is back for a third stint, likely slotted in as a third-down or situational specialist.

Meanwhile, electric Texas Tech rookie Tahj Brooks—a sixth-round draft pick—adds depth, but doesn’t threaten Brown’s role as the primary ball carrier.

Of course, no journey is without hurdles. Brown’s ball security was a glaring issue at times—notably, a costly fumble against the Baltimore Ravens in 2024 shifted momentum in a game the Bengals could have won.

For Brown to solidify his role and earn full trust in high-pressure situations, he must address these mistakes and prove he can protect the football consistently.

Bengals Offensive Line Could Spell Trouble

The Bengals’ offensive line has been a mixed bag, with inconsistent performances impacting the running game’s effectiveness. Even the best backs need strong blocking to thrive, so improving the line will be critical if Brown is to reach his full potential and keep defenses guessing.

Brown’s ability to provide a consistent, reliable run threat could be exactly what the Bengals need to diversify their offense and push deeper into the playoffs.

As the Bengals aim to reclaim playoff contention and make a deep postseason run in 2025, Brown’s role could be notable. If he can overcome early-career challenges and continue to develop as a three-down back, he might not just solidify his status as the team’s lead rusher, but could emerge as one of the league’s most surprising and effective backs.

In a team known for its aerial fireworks, the quiet emergence of a running back like Brown could be the hidden element that transforms the Bengals from an explosive offense into a balanced powerhouse. For fans and analysts alike, the 2025 season may reveal whether this under-the-radar move was one of the smartest decisions in recent Bengals history.

In the modern NFL, the Bengals’ apparent faith in their second-year back signals a willingness to evolve and adapt—and perhaps a glimpse of a new offensive identity taking shape.