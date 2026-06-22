Bengals May Cut Ties With Defender Amid Rookie Buzz

The Cincinnati Bengals underwent a roster overhaul this offseason, focusing on improving its defense, which allowed the third-most points in the NFL last season.

As a result, the Bengals signed Bryan Cook, Kyle Dugger, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen in free agency, while also trading for and then extending three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Additionally, the team used its first two draft selections on defensive players.

In theory, this should give the Bengals a better defense in 2026. However, it will also lead to previous members of the team losing their roles and potentially failing to make the 53-man roster.

Now, one analyst has listed one defensive veteran as being in danger of getting cut.

Cincinnati Bengals Veteran May be Cut Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

ClutchPoints’ Enzo Flojo listed three Cincinnati Bengals players who were in danger of being cut after the team’s minicamp. One of those players was 2023 seventh-round pick DJ Ivey, who has appeared in 36 games for the Bengals.

Flojo wrote:

“The numbers game is equally concerning for cornerback DJ Ivey. To his credit, Ivey has exceeded expectations since entering the league. He has developed into a reliable depth option and valuable contributor on special teams. Unfortunately, roster construction often has little regard for past accomplishments. The Bengals suddenly possess one of their deepest cornerback groups in recent memory. It features established contributors such as DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, and Jalen Davis. Newcomers Tacario Davis and Josh Newton have already generated considerable buzz throughout offseason workouts. Their performance during minicamp only added to the growing excitement surrounding Cincinnati’s young secondary.

As a result, Ivey finds himself slipping further down the depth chart through no fault of his own. Unless he can establish himself as an indispensable special teams performer during training camp and preseason action, he could become a victim of the Bengals’ newfound depth.”

Aside from being a solid special teams contributor, Ivey did become a larger part of Cincinnati’s defense down the stretch last season. Once the Bengals were officially eliminated from playoff contention, the team expanded Ivey’s role as he logged his highest number of defensive snaps over the final three games of the season.

Early Tacario Davis Impressions

Unfortunately for Ivey, as Flojo mentioned, his role on the team may be decreased through no fault of his own. After the Bengals drafted Tacario Davis in the third round, they created competition. And fortunately for Bengals fans, the early impressions on Davis have been positive.

Geoff Hobson wrote for Bengals.com: “It wouldn’t be stunning to say the three best cornerbacks going into the preseason games could very well be (Tacario) Davis and starters Dax Hill and DJ Turner II. Hill is certainly impressed by how the 6-4 Davis moves.”

Dax Hill told Hobson regarding Davis, “Fluid in coverage. He brings us a lot at the line of scrimmage with his length. You don’t see guys (tall corners) like that nowadays. That was kind of back in the day. His size brings an intimidating presence.”