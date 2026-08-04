Bengals Starter Draws ‘Nobody Can Do What He Does’ Claim After Superior Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals hoped a stronger pass rush would give their starting cornerbacks more freedom to attack.

Dax Hill delivered the crystal-clear example Monday.

Hill broke up multiple passes and also disrupted a perimeter run, earning Player of the Day honors during Cincinnati’s first padded training camp practice.

His performance prompted a sweeping statement from the cornerback lined up across from him.

“I’ve said it over the years. Nobody can do what he does,” DJ Turner II said, per the Bengals’ official website.

The praise came after Hill displayed nearly every part of the skill set Cincinnati envisioned when it selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

He denied a back-shoulder throw from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins in the red zone. He also stayed with Mike Gesicki over the middle and knocked the ball free before the tight end could complete the catch.

Hill later avoided a block by Erick All Jr. on a toss play, allowing Jordan Battle to close for the tackle.

Hill Shows Complete Skill Set at Cornerback

Hill’s journey to this point has required several adjustments.

He entered the league as a safety and started all 17 games at that position in 2023.

But he then moved to cornerback the following offseason.

A knee injury ended his 2024 season after five games, creating another interruption just as he began settling into the new role.

Luckily, Hill returned to start every game in 2025.

He recorded 85 tackles, 11 passes defensed and one interception across 1,012 defensive snaps. The team also gave him its Ed Block Courage Award for his work returning from the injury.

Cincinnati had already shown confidence in his development by exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Hill is now entering the final season of that deal with a chance to establish himself as a long-term answer outside.

Monday’s work conveyed additional value because it came against one of the league’s most difficult offenses to defend.

Higgins attempted to finish the red-zone catch with one hand, but Hill stayed in position throughout the rep.

Meanwhile, Gesicki appeared to have secured his target before Hill played through the hands and dislodged it.

Hill handled both plays with technique to gain the edge.

Revamped Bengals Pass Rush Helping Secondary Play Faster

Hill credited Cincinnati’s defensive front for changing the timing of passing plays.

“We definitely love that,” Hill said, via the Bengals’ five observations from practice. “It makes it a lot easier for us.”

The pressure showed up throughout Monday’s session.

Boye Mafe reached the backfield so quickly on one play-action concept that Burrow threw the ball into the ground.

Hill described the pass rush as “as advertised” and said the secondary can play faster because quarterbacks have less time to wait for routes to develop.

That connection will be necessary to Cincinnati’s attempt to repair a defense that too often failed to complement its offense last season.

A stronger rush can reduce the stress on the cornerbacks, while tight coverage gives the front another moment to reach the quarterback.

Hill and Turner provide the Bengals with speed on both sides of the formation.

Hill’s background at safety also gives the defense flexibility to disguise coverage and match motion without immediately revealing its intentions.

Training camp interceptions and breakups matter a bit once the regular season begins.

Monday still offered a useful picture of how Cincinnati wants the reimagined defensive unit to function.