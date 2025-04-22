Bengals Strike Deal with Hamilton County on Paycor Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a well-known dispute with Hamilton County in Ohio regarding their lease with Paycor Stadium, which runs out after the 2026 season. Some have suggested they share a stadium with the Chicago Bears, while other rumors have them potentially moving to St. Louis.

According to Paula Christian and Dan Monk of WCPO9 in Cincinnati, the Bengals have struck a deal with Hamilton County.

More than $184 million in upgrades may be coming to Paycor Stadium with renovated suites and lounges, better concession areas, and improvements to the stadium plazas. Hamilton County Commissioners had their first look at a new memorandum of understanding on Tuesday morning. It lays out a plan for the Cincinnati Bengals and the county to share the cost of these upgrades. The commissioners will vote on it next week. Under the proposed agreement, the Bengals would spend $120 million to renovate East and West Club Lounges, upgrade all 132 stadium suites, improve concessions, and for stadium beautification projects such as plazas, entryways, and concourses.

A new record for Paycor Stadium

Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus says that this is breaking new ground for Paycor Stadium.

“The $120 million private investment from the Bengals and the NFL marks an unprecedented commitment in the history of Paycor Stadium. Never before has the NFL invested in our public asset, and never before have the Bengals invested so much,” according to a statement from Driehaus.

Not entirely surprising considering the Bengals are notoriously tight with money. It also should be noted that this doesn’t extend the lease, but it’s a step in the right direction.

In 2001, the Bengals were the last team to sign their first-round draft pick, Justin Smith. And, that was in the second week of September. In 2009, sixth-overall pick Andre Smith held out and didn’t get signed until late August. Most recently, the Bengals waited to sign proven commodities in Ja’Marr Chase (he won the Triple Crown of receiving in 2024) and Tee Higgins and ended up overpaying.

Do you see a pattern yet?

Details of the deal

Christian and Monk elaborated on the details of the agreement.

The team has obtained G-5 financing from the NFL. The loan program allows teams to borrow money from the league for stadium projects. For its share, the county would spend $64.5 million on infrastructure projects such as new elevators, stairs, and escalators, suite seat replacements, glass refurbishment, electrical upgrades, and a new Junglevision control room. In addition to those major capital projects, the county will spend $16 million more on “maintenance, operations, and capital repair obligations” as part of the lease.

This is excellent news for Bengals fans that desperately don’t want the team to move. Going to St. Louis was a rumor that was perhaps used as leverage to get the ball rolling on a deal with the county. It should be noted that this deal does not automatically extend the lease beyond 2026.