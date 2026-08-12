Cincinnati Bengals’ $90 Million All-Pro Tabbed as Key to Defensive Turnaround

The Cincinnati Bengals aimed for their defense to no longer be the part of the roster holding back a dangerous NFL offense.

That effort included surrendering the No. 10 overall pick in April to acquire Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants, a move that immediately gave Cincinnati a proven monster in the middle of its defensive front.

CBS Sports believes that venture could define the Bengals’ season.

In an Aug. 12 prediction naming every AFC team’s most valuable non-quarterback for 2026, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan selected Lawrence for Cincinnati.

Sullivan called the veteran defensive tackle the “linchpin” of the Bengals’ attempt to elevate a defense that finished near the bottom of the NFL across several major categories last season.

The premise is fairly simple.

Cincinnati already has Joe Burrow operating an offense featuring Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

If the Bengals can move their defense closer to the middle of the league, their margin for error widens in 2026.

Lawrence Has Assignment After Bengals’ Defensive Collapse

The numbers Sullivan cited show why Cincinnati made such an aggressive move for Lawrence.

The Bengals allowed 28.9 points per game in 2025, ranking 30th in the NFL. They were 31st in yards allowed at 380.9 per game and last in yards allowed per play at 6.2.

The run defense was even more concerning. Cincinnati surrendered a league-worst 147.1 rushing yards per game and allowed 5.2 yards per carry, the second-highest mark in the league.

Lawrence arrives with the profile to address that weakness directly.

He has faced 1,103 double-teams as a pass rusher over the past five seasons and is the only player to reach four figures in that span.

Pro Football Focus noted that Lawrence ranks 10th among qualifying interior defensive linemen with 335 pressures since he entered the league in 2019.

Additionally, the Bengals had never previously traded a first-round pick straight up for a player, per the team’s coverage of the deal.

Although his 2025 production with New York dipped to 31 tackles and a half-sack, but his larger body of work explains Cincinnati’s willingness to exchange a premium draft pick for him.

Lawrence has 30.5 career sacks, three Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro honors.

Bengals Need Defense Fuel 2026 Postseason Hopes

Lawrence will have help.

Cincinnati also added Jonathan Allen to the interior, along with edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook during an offseason spending spree designed to reshape the defense.

The Bengals said in March they had committed nearly $130 million to free agents within the first 10 days of the new league year.

Still, Lawrence has a distinct level of responsibility because of what Cincinnati gave up to acquire him.

And the good news is Lawrence’s impact has already shown up during his first training camp in Cincinnati.

During an Aug. 11 conversation with Kay Adams, Lawrence discussed the daily “chess matches” taking place at Bengals practice, including his battles with Burrow and Cincinnati’s offensive line.

The three-time Pro Bowler also spoke about pushing the best out of Burrow as the two sides test each other throughout camp.

That competition has been noticeable from the other side as well.

Burrow told Adams that Lawrence’s ability to collapse the pocket gives him something closer to a regular-season feel during practices, when pass rushers typically have to pull up before reaching the quarterback.

Bengals.com reported Aug. 11 that Lawrence is expected to play limited snaps in the preseason opener, giving Cincinnati its first game look at the player CBS believes could determine how far the defense — and potentially the entire team — can soar in 2026.