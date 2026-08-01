Cincinnati Bengals Superstar Gives Ted Karras Ultimate Training Camp Compliment

The Cincinnati Bengals brought in proven talent to a defense that needed a new identity this offseason.

One of those additions has already offered a telling assessment of the player lining up across from him.

Dexter Lawrence II called Ted Karras “probably the most competitive guy I’ve ever been against in practice” after Friday’s lighter walkthrough.

The three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle also praised the veteran center’s professionalism and ability to help teammates maintain their edge when the pace slows.

The comment makes a difference coming from Lawrence, who faced top offensive linemen during seven seasons with the New York Giants. It also points toward a daily matchup that could benefit both sides of Cincinnati’s roster once the pads come on.

Lawrence Finds Immediate Respect for Ted Karras

Friday’s practice was intentionally scaled back after two more demanding sessions.

Head coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals have seen players around the league get hurt on the third day of camp and wanted to limit that risk.

Karras still practiced with his usual intensity.

Bengals radio broadcaster Dan Hoard highlighted the center’s approach among his five observations from Day 3, prompting Lawrence’s response.

That reputation has followed Karras throughout his time in Cincinnati.

He joined the Bengals in 2022 and has started 70 consecutive games at center, including the postseason, while appearing on 99.6% of the team’s offensive snaps during that span.

He has also served as a captain in each of his four seasons with the organization.

Cincinnati extended Karras through the 2026 season last September.

At the time, the team noted that he had started every game he had played for the Bengals and missed only 19 possible offensive snaps over his first three seasons.

His value became clearer late last year.

The offensive line allowed 14 sacks during the second half of the regular season after surrendering 30 in the first half. With the same five starters together over the final seven weeks, the group ranked fifth in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking grade.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher credited the continuity and the progress the unit made late in the season, giving Cincinnati reason to believe its protection can remain a strength around Joe Burrow.

Bengals’ Major Trade Creates Daily Test for Offensive Line

The Bengals acquired Lawrence from the Giants in April for the No. 10 overall pick and signed him to an extension through 2028. Lawrence arrived with three Pro Bowl selections, two second-team All-Pro honors and 30.5 career sacks.

Cincinnati viewed the move as a chance to add a key player who could elevate the rest of its defense.

Director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Lawrence fit the team’s vision, while Taylor described him as a dominant player who would bring a major presence to the field and locker room.

The matchup with Karras offers an early example of that impact.

Lawrence has faced 1,103 double-teams on pass-rush snaps over the past five seasons, the only interior defender to reach four figures during that period. His size and power force offensive lines to adjust protections before the ball is snapped.

Karras must handle those challenges while making protection calls and keeping the rest of the line organized.

Lawrence, meanwhile, gets daily work against a center who refuses to lower his intensity during a walkthrough.

The Bengals identified their matchup as one of the main things to watch before camp began, calling Karras an intense captain and Lawrence an immovable force.

Their first public exchange showed that the respect already runs in both directions.

Karras was among the offensive linemen who welcomed the trade in April, with Taylor saying his blockers were happy they would only have to face Lawrence in practice.

Those practices could become uncomfortable once the pads come on.

They may also give Cincinnati exactly what it hoped to gain by placing two vital leaders on opposite sides of the line of scrimmage.