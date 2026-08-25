Bengals Starting CB Reacts to ‘Scary’ Ja’Marr Chase Injury Moment

The Cincinnati Bengals received the update they wanted after a scary moment involving their top-tier offensive star at today’s practice.

Ja’Marr Chase went down after landing awkwardly while trying to haul in a deep pass from Joe Burrow, immediately grabbing at his left leg. The sight briefly surfaced doubt about the All-Pro wide receiver with the regular season approaching.

By the end of practice, the mood had changed.

“DJ Turner: It was scary. We can all breathe now,” Sports Illustrated’s Jay Morrison reported after speaking with DJ Turner II, who was covering Chase on the play.

Chase supplied an even stronger take of his own status.

“If I had a game tomorrow, I’d play,” Chase said.

Those comments reassured Cincinnati that looked much worse when Chase initially hit the ground.

Turner II Details Scary Chase Moment

The injury happened when Chase went up for a downfield throw with Turner in coverage.

Video from practice showed Chase come down awkwardly before falling to the ground and reaching for his left knee. He eventually got up and walked off under his own power, although he didn’t resume practicing.

CBS Sports reported that Chase described the injury as a “little hyperextension” and said he could have continued practicing if necessary.

Turner was close enough to the play to understand why the initial reaction around the field was so uneasy.

“He’s good, checked up on him,” Turner said in a video shared by Yanni Tragellis on X. “Next play, nothing like that matters at that point.”

The exchange also underscored the relationship that has developed between Cincinnati’s top receiver and its ascending defensive back.

Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters praised their daily competition one day before the injury, telling the team’s official website that Turner is practicing against “the best,” while Chase has to contend with an “up-and-coming star.”

The Bengals highlighted their matchup as one of the best competitions in camp.

Chase Update Removes Week 1 Worry

The proximity to the regular season gave Cincinnati additional reason to be cautious.

The Bengals close the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 28 before beginning the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13, leaving more than two weeks before Chase needs to be ready for a game that counts.

There was already grounds for optimism before Chase addressed reporters. He never needed a cart, stayed at practice and continued walking around after the injury. FOX19 reported that he remained on the field after being evaluated.

His post-practice comments removed much of the persisting uncertainty.

Chase enters 2026 as the crux of Cincinnati’s passing attack after catching 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Any extended absence would dramatically alter the outlook for an offense running on his connection with Burrow.

Turner’s reaction afterward summed up the change in atmosphere. The play was scary enough to stop everyone’s attention, but the Bengals appear to have avoided the outcome they feared most.