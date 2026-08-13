Bengals’ Former DoorDash Driver Set for NFL Debut After Unlikely Rise

The Cincinnati Bengals have searched for players who can change the nature of a roster focused around notable stars.

A potentially compelling answer has come from a receiver whose professional football journey once included late-night DoorDash shifts.

Dohnte Meyers will get his first NFL game action Thursday when Cincinnati opens the preseason against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. The 26-year-old has already climbed from long-shot offseason signing to one of the Bengals’ most persistent camp standouts.

He’s now aiming to turn that momentum into a roster spot.

Meyers has made enough plays for head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and Ja’Marr Chase to take notice.

The Athletic reported that Meyers has repeatedly flashed over the past 10 practices, including a back-shoulder connection with Joe Burrow, a sideline toe-tap and a deep touchdown from Joe Flacco.

His emergence is an fascinating storyline because of what came before it.

Meyers Went From DoorDash Shifts to Grey Cup Champion

Meyers took a road to Cincinnati well outside the usual NFL pipeline.

He was a zero-star recruit coming out of Norcross High School in Georgia before beginning his college career at Presbyterian and eventually transferring to Division II Delta State.

Meyers produced 120 catches for 1,542 yards and 13 touchdowns across two seasons there, but went undrafted in 2023 and failed to land an NFL contract.

With teams showing barely any interest, Meyers structured his life around staying ready.

The Athletic reported that he would train in the morning and afternoon, work on recovery, then deliver DoorDash orders until 2 or 3 a.m. before starting the cycle again the following day.

“I structured my whole life around pursuing a dream,” Meyers told The Athletic.

His break came through a $100 open tryout with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Meyers eventually earned a contract, and he battled through a broken wrist to develop into one of the CFL’s more productive receivers.

The breakout arrived in 2025.

Meyers caught 65 passes for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games, averaging 16.2 yards per reception. He also contributed as a returner and helped Saskatchewan win the Grey Cup.

That production put him on Cincinnati’s radar.

Bengals.com reported that scouting executive Andrew Johnson, who monitors other professional leagues, helped bring Meyers in for a January workout. Cincinnati signed him to a reserve/future contract shortly afterward.

Bengals Return Job Could Be Meyers’ Ticket to 53-Man Roster

Meyers has already shown he can earn attention as a receiver. Finding his way onto the 53-man roster will require value past the Bengals’ loaded starting group.

That puts the return competition under the spotlight Thursday.

The Bengals have labeled the job open entering the preseason. Charlie Jones has handled most of those responsibilities in recent seasons, while Ke’Shawn Williams and Meyers are among the challengers.

Meyers brings legitimate experience there. He averaged 29 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 10.4 yards on nine punt returns for Saskatchewan last season.

Cincinnati’s official preseason preview specifically identified returner as one of the position battles to watch against Detroit.

For Meyers, every touch could matter.

Pitcher has already praised his separation ability, hands and approach, while Taylor said Cincinnati hasn’t needed to manufacture opportunities for him since Meyers keeps appearing around the football.

Thursday ultimately represents one of the most important ways forward.

Practice highlights have placed him in the roster conversation, but a productive preseason debut could move the former DoorDash driver another step closer to completing an NFL expedition years in the making.