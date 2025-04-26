Experts Grade the Bengals First Round

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2025 NFL Draft knowing this defense needed to be fixed. They finished 25th in the league on that side of the ball in 2024 and it may have been worse than it sounds. With the offense filled with expensive talent, the only real way for them to improve the defense affordably is through the draft.

And, when the Bengals took edge rusher Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M, the Bengals attempted to do just that.

USA Today – as usual – is quick to offer their hot takes on the Bengals first-round performance.

USA Today offers first-round grades

Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY Sports: B-

“It’s undeniable the Bengals need help off the edge and they take one of the most elite athletes seen at the position in years. Stewart is all about traits with great size, length, speed and explosiveness. But Stewart tallied just 4.5 career sacks in college and there were more proven options at edge rusher on the board at this pick. He is a lot of projection at this point with a high ceiling but a low floor.”

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY Sports: B

“As the Trey Hendrickson drama lingers, Cincinnati affords itself some flexibility on the edge for both the short and long term. Regardless of whether the Bengals move the NFL’s reigning sack king, the defense needed to create more pressure. Stewart can certainly do that, and the 6-5, 267-pounder certainly fits the bill of what the organization looks for at defensive end with his imposing build and athleticism. But can he actually develop a finishing touch? Usage issues were partially responsible for Stewart’s shortage of production, but he also has to figure out a way to play with more control when he gets a quarterback or ball carrier in his sights.”

More grades and analysis

Of course, everyone has an opinion (see: Shedeur Shanders epic slide out of the first three rounds), and the consensus seems to be that the Bengals did a nice job filling a need with a quality player at the No. 17 pick.

Here’s what they are saying:

SB Nation (Joseph Acosta) – A

“I’m a massive fan of Shemar Stewart. His production doesn’t tell the whole story, a terrifying blend of speed and power. Al Golden loves athletes on the edge, and Stewart is the best athlete in this class.”

Sporting News (Vinnie Iver) – A-

“This is a great pick for Al Golden given Stewart’s explosive upside for the scheme.”

NFL.com (Chad Reuter) – B

“His get-off and straight-line speed are excellent, and he’s very strong against the run.”

Athlon Sports (Luke Easterling) – B

“This one always made too much sense. The Bengals have a type when it comes to drafting edge rushers, and Stewart checks every box. He’s got a big frame with length, and rare athleticism and physical tools for his size.”

Clutch Points (Tim Crean) – B-

“In Shemar Stewart, the team gets a 6-foot-5, 267-pound pass-rusher who is built out of granite. The traits and athleticism are off the charts…”