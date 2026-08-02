Bengals’ Versatile Tight End Set for First Padded Practice Since 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals will put on pads for the first time in training camp Monday, and few players have waited longer for the contact than Erick All Jr.

All participated during the opening days of camp, but Monday represents another significant step in a comeback that has stretched across nearly two years.

The 6-foot-5 tight end has not experienced full-contact football since tearing his ACL during his rookie season in November 2024.

All had already been talking about the moment in March, telling people around the locker room, “I can’t wait to hit somebody.”

“The wait is over,” Bengals senior writer Geoff Hobson wrote in an Aug. 1 training camp report.

All’s return gives Cincinnati another option in an offense that already features compelling targets for Joe Burrow.

It also gives the Bengals a chance to recover some of the versatility they saw before the injury interrupted a promising rookie season.

All Jr. Ready to Test Knee in Padded Practice

All appeared in nine games and made six starts after Cincinnati selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

He caught 20 of his 22 targets for 158 yards before injuring his knee against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 3, 2024.

The injury cost All the final eight games of that season, and he spent the entire 2025 campaign on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Cincinnati cleared All for full activity before training camp, though the team entered camp with a progression plan in place.

Monday’s session should bring the first opportunity to evaluate how his knee responds when blocking drills and team periods become more physical.

All sounds ready for the challenge.

“I think there are a lot of guys that are ready to bring their stuff,” All told Bengals.com.

He identified several defensive linemen and edge rushers who could make the first padded practice demanding.

All also praised rookie Cashius Howell after the defender surprised him on a combination block Saturday.

Head coach Zac Taylor praised the tight end’s physical mentality earlier in the offseason, while All said he felt like his old self again.

“This is the best I’ve felt in the pros,” All said in the Bengals’ 2026 tight end position preview.

Bengals Could Regain Versatile Piece for Burrow

Cincinnati already has receiving production at tight end with Mike Gesicki and blocking experience with Drew Sample.

All showed during his rookie season that he could handle responsibilities in both areas.

That combination allowed the Bengals to use him as an in-line blocker without removing a receiving option from the formation.

He also caught more than 90% of the passes thrown in his direction in 2024, giving Burrow a dependable outlet underneath.

Burrow expects All to become more than a depth option upon his return. The quarterback said All looks “fit, fast, explosive” and predicted that the tight end will play a significant role in 2026.

All’s presence could help Taylor move between personnel groupings without making the offense’s intentions obvious.

Gesicki remains a proven receiving threat, while Sample led Cincinnati’s tight ends with 12 starts last season. All has the skill set to complement both veterans and create another option for Burrow.

Monday’s padded practice will not determine how large that role becomes.

But it serves as a stepping stone to getting back to full speed.

And the Bengals can now begin learning how much of the promising rookie they are getting back.