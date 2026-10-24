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Bengals Get Major Lamar Jackson Injury Update Ahead of Pivotal Ravens Game

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Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Bengals won 32-14. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are arriving in Baltimor this weekend for a massive AFC North showdown on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the Ravens.

Currently, the Ravens sit at 4-2 overall after a loss to the Cleveland Browns, while the Bengals enter the matchup at 3-2 following a bye.

Baltimore has played its last two games without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

On Saturday morning, Jackson’s status remained uncertain, but a major update emerged on what could happen over the next 24 hours leading up to kickoff.

Bengals Get Major Injury Update on Jackson

Cincinnati has undoubtedly prepared for Jackson to start. The Bengals know firsthand how impactful he can be when he’s on the field, and they’ll need to prepare for him if he has a chance to play.

However, Cincinnati may not know whether Jackson will be under center until just hours before kickoff. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Saturday will be a big day in determining Jackson’s status, which currently sits at 50/50.

“I would call Lamar Jackson and the Ravens hopeful. Not overly optimistic at this point because I checked with a source who said it’s truly 50/50 right now,” Fowler said. “So today is big, Gotta see how that ankle sprain is feeling… they’ll evaluate Lamar Jackson and make a determination this weekend.”

Tom Pelissero of The Ringer also weighed in on Jackson’s status, saying the Ravens may wait until Sunday morning to make a final decision.

“Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the majority of first-team reps in practice Friday and looked good on the field, but a final decision on whether he returns to action against the Bengals may not come until Sunday morning,” Pelissero reported.

Jackson’s Comments After Friday’s Practice

Following Friday’s practice, Jackson spoke to the media about how he’s feeling and said he believes he’s heading in the right direction.

“Right now, I’m headed in the right direction,” Jackson said. “I can’t call it right now. … We’ll see, man. Hopefully.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Bengals Get Major Lamar Jackson Injury Update Ahead of Pivotal Ravens Game

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