Bengals History of Fifth-Year Player Options

The Cincinnati Bengals announced recently that they’ll be picking up the fifth-year option on cornerback Dax Hill’s contract.

The option awards Hill a guaranteed $12.6 million. Hill is coming off of a torn ACL in 2025 after playing in just five games. The fifth-year option is obviously only available to teams for their first-round picks. After that, you get four years with no option.

Going back to 2011, the Bengals actually have a decent record of picking up fifth-year options. In other words, they spent first-round picks on guys that were worth keeping. If a team is constantly declining the extra contract year season after season, it most likely means that they’ve struck out at the top of the draft.

Recent history of Bengals fifth-year options

Considering the recent announcement, Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated took a look at the recent history of the Bengals decision on fifth-year options for their first-round picks.

2019 Jonah Williams, OT, fifth-year option exercised for $12.6 million in 2023; signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals in 2024. 2018 Billy Price, C, fifth-year option declined 2017 John Ross, WR, fifth-year option declined 2016 William Jackson, CB, fifth-year option exercised for $10 million in 2020; signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders in 2021 2015 Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, fifth-year option declined 2014 Darqueze Dennard, CB, fifth-year option exercised for $8.5 million I 2018; signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Bengals in 2019 2013 Tyler Eifert, TE, fifth-year option exercised for $4.8 million in 2017; signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Bengals in 2018 2012 Dre Kirkpatrick, OT, fifth-year option for $7.5 million in 2016; signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract with the Bengals in 2017 Kevin Zeitler, G, fifth-year option for $8.1 million in 2016; signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Browns in 2017 2011 A.J. Green, WR, fifth-year option exercised for $10.2 million, but Green signed a four-year, $60 million extension the day before his fifth season began in 2015.

Dax Hill cashed in on position move

It’s safe to say that Hill is happy with moving from safety (where he started 17 games in 2023) to cornerback. The guaranteed option money is based on position compensation throughout the league. And, simply put, corners make more than safeties.

So, when Hill moved to corner in 2024 for five games, he made himself an extra $3.3 million when the option was picked up. Had he remained a safety he’d have made “only” $9.3 million.