Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Gets Endorsement From MLB All-Star

Ja’Marr Chase has a new vote in the NFL’s best wide receiver debate, and it came from another Cincinnati All-Star.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart sent the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver a signed No. 27 jersey carrying a direct message across the back.

“Best WR in the league,” Stewart wrote.

FOX19’s video showed Chase unfolding the red jersey at his locker, reading the inscription and holding it up for the camera.

Rauch followed with another moment from the exchange, adding to a cross-sport connection between two of Cincinnati’s most prominent young athletes.

The gift arrived after Stewart attended Bengals training camp Tuesday and openly explained why Chase has become one of his favorite athletes.

The moment offered a snapshot of Chase’s standing in Cincinnati.

He has become the face of the Bengals’ offense, while Stewart’s ascension has given the Reds another young star across town.

Stewart Brings Cincinnati Star Power to Bengals Camp

Stewart didn’t arrive at practice as a casual observer.

The 22-year-old infielder earned his first National League All-Star selection in July after being chosen through the player ballot.

MLB.com described Stewart as one of the Reds’ “brightest young stars” when announcing the honor.

His admiration for the Bengals’ top receiver started well before the jersey exchange.

Wearing a Chase jersey at practice, Stewart told Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard that he received it as a Christmas gift two years ago and wears it while watching football on Sundays.

“7-11 — he’s always open,” Stewart said, via Reds On SI. “I love his attitude, I love his aura, and I love how he approaches the game.”

Stewart has followed Chase closely enough to appreciate the personality surrounding the production, and his message landed at a time when he is instituting his own place in the city’s sports atmosphere.

The Reds selected Stewart with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. He reached the majors in September 2025, then became one of four rookies selected for the 2026 All-Star Game.

Chase Has Number to Back Up Stewart’s Claim

Stewart’s wording was bold, though Chase has assembled the career to support it.

Chase caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 despite Cincinnati using three quarterbacks. The season gave him five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his career and three straight years with at least 100 receptions.

He also earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season.

Chase became the fifth player in franchise history to receive multiple first-team selections and finished his fifth year with 520 catches and 6,837 receiving yards.

That follow-up came after his 2024 triple-crown season, when he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

The Bengals had already committed to making him a long-term fixture, signing him to a four-year extension through 2029 in March 2025. The deal was worth $161 million.

There will always be competition around any “best receiver” label.

Chase has remained in that conversation through explosiveness and consistency, regardless of the circumstances surrounding Cincinnati’s offense.

Stewart’s inscription carried the confidence of a fan and the credibility of a fellow All-Star.