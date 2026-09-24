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Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Reveals He Was Punished by NFL Ahead of Week 3

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ja'marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals speaks with the media following the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a Week 3 divisional matchup on the road this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ahead of the matchup, Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is coming off a two-touchdown performance, spoke to the media.

Amid that, Chase revealed that the NFL fined him this week for his viral dropping-the-elbow/arm celebration that he’s done alongside Tee Higgins through the first two weeks.

Chase Speaks Out on NFL Fine

Some believe the celebration is inappropriate, despite Chase making it clear that it’s just portraying a WWE wrestling move. He also called out the NFLPA for protecting the players’ money.

“It’s literally a wrestling move,” Chase said on Thursday. “This is where the superstars have to get in with NFLPA and fight for our money.”

If Chase continues doing the celebration, the NFL will likely fine him again, and the league could increase the penalty unless his explanation changes its decision moving forward, which seems unlikely.

NFL Fines Kyle Juszczyk for Week 2 Celebration

The league has been very particular about what types of celebrations players do, as it also fined San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk for his celebration last week, when they believed he was portraying someone chugging a beer, even though his nickname is “Juice.”

As for Chase, he didn’t reveal the exact amount the league fined him, but if it’s similar to Juszczyk’s, it would be in the range of $15,000. The NFL will make the full amount official on Saturday when it releases every fine from the previous week.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Reveals He Was Punished by NFL Ahead of Week 3

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