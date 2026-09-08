Bengals Get Major Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins News Before Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals begin the 2026 campaign on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Paycor Stadium. The roster is healthy. The preparation is underway.

The two injuries that generated the most attention over the past two weeks involved Cincinnati’s top weapons in the passing game. Ja’Marr Chase tweaked his knee on August 25 in what was diagnosed as a hyperextension. Tee Higgins has been managing a minor heel issue. Neither player practiced last week.

Monday brought the news Bengals fans had been waiting for.

Bengals Get News on Chase and Higgins

Both wide receivers were on the field Monday as the Bengals began their Week 1 preparation.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported the return, confirming both Chase and Higgins were back on the practice field as the team opened its prep for Tampa Bay.

Chase did not participate in any of last week’s sessions. The Bengals held him out as a precaution, confident in their star receiver and preferring to let the knee settle rather than risk aggravating it before the games that count.

Chase made it clear when the injury happened that the hyperextension was never something he considered serious.

“If I had a game tomorrow, I’d play,” Chase said at the time. “I was trying to go practice today. I was trying to get back in, y’all. I promise.”

Higgins’ heel issue followed a similar path. Minor enough to manage, significant enough to rest during the final stretch of camp. His return to practice Monday puts him on track for Sunday without any remaining concerns.

What a Full Receiving Corps Means for Week 1

The Bengals offense with both Chase and Higgins on the field is one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the NFL. Joe Burrow operating with his full complement of weapons changes the math for opposing defenses immediately.

The Buccaneers will face the full version of Cincinnati’s receiving room on Sunday. That is a significant challenge for a secondary preparing for Burrow’s arm talent and the route-running ability of both wideouts.

Final Word for the Bengals

Both receivers on the field. Full practice. Game week underway.

The Bengals managed the Chase and Higgins situations exactly the way a team should heading into a long season. Rest when the games do not count. Return when they do.

Sunday is coming. Cincinnati’s offense will be whole for it.