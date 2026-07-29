Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Rips Off Teammate’s Helmet in Camp Brawl

The Cincinnati Bengals’ first training camp practice turned heated Wednesday when Ja’Marr Chase wound up in the middle of a full-team scrum.

Video posted by WLWT reporter Jaron May showed Chase confronting the defense after a play, with the star receiver pulling off DJ Turner II’s helmet and throwing it away.

May posted a closer view of the altercation and wrote that Chase “jawed with the entire defense” before flinching toward veteran cornerback Jalen Davis, who briefly squared up across from him.

For Cincinnati, a summer fight can disappear quickly once the next practice begins.

Chase’s recent history makes this scuffle one to ponder after a 2025 season in which an on-field confrontation ultimately cost him a game.

Chase at Center of Bengals’ Day 1 Tussle

The exchange appeared to start after a play involving Chase and Davis before spilling into a larger confrontation.

Cincy Jungle reported that Chase ended up with Turner’s helmet in his hands and heaved it roughly 20 yards.

The outlet also noted that Davis had another physical exchange during the same practice with tight end Mike Gesicki, who took exception after the cornerback jumped on his back while trying to strip the ball.

Davis has been with Cincinnati since 2020 and recorded 19 tackles last season, giving the Bengals an experienced reserve in their secondary.

Training camp scuffles are common around the NFL, particularly once players begin spending day after day competing against the same teammates.

Chase’s involvement will naturally draw more attention because of what happened last season.

The NFL suspended Chase for one game in November after determining that he spit on Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey during a Week 11 loss. Chase appealed the suspension, but the league upheld it.

That episode adds context to Wednesday’s moment because Cincinnati can afford little unnecessary trouble from the centerpiece of its offense.

Chase caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, one year after winning the receiving triple crown with league-leading totals of 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Bengals need the edge that has helped make Chase one of football’s premier receivers.

Bengals’ Defense Brings an Edge After Major Overhaul

Coaches may welcome the defense getting fired up a bit.

Cincinnati spent the offseason building a defense capable of making life harder on its own offense in practice and opponents once the season begins.

The Bengals finished 30th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed last season, surrendering 492 points and 6,475 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

That performance triggered an assertive defensive overhaul.

Cincinnati signed Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe in free agency, then traded the No. 10 overall pick to the Giants for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

Chase had already welcomed that investment. He noted “defense wins championships” and praised the Lawrence trade as he welcomed the organization’s effort to improve the unit.

Wednesday offered a smaller glimpse of the competitiveness Cincinnati hopes follows that overhaul.

A training camp fight won’t confirm the Bengals have fixed a defense that struggled throughout 2025. But at least, it established an edge on the first day.

Meanwhile for Chase, the key is keeping that intensity from becoming another problem Cincinnati has to manage.