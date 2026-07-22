Cincinnati Bengals Honor 2 Legends in 2026 Ring of Honor Class

The Cincinnati Bengals could’ve moved their Ring of Honor into a newer era.

Season ticket members went in a different direction.

The Bengals announced that James Brooks and the late Bob Trumpy will form the franchise’s 2026 Ring of Honor class.

They will be inducted at halftime of Cincinnati’s Nov. 1 home game against the Tennessee Titans.

The result stands out because the ballot had expanded to include five prominent players from the 2010s.

Instead, voters chose two players who helped Cincinnati’s offense evolve decades before many of their skills became common across the NFL.

Brooks gave the Bengals a running back who could threaten a defense from almost anywhere.

Trumpy arrived as an unusually athletic tight end and became one of the franchise’s earliest downfield weapons.

Their election offers a reminder that Cincinnati’s reputation for creative offense began long before its current generation.

Brooks Became the Model for a Modern Running Back

Brooks joined the Bengals through a 1984 trade after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Chargers.

The move gave head coach Sam Wyche the versatile centerpiece his no-huddle offense needed.

Over eight seasons in Cincinnati, Brooks rushed for 6,447 yards, added 3,012 receiving yards and produced 9,459 yards from scrimmage.

He remains second in franchise history in rushing yards and owns the team record with 4.8 yards per carry among players with at least 500 attempts, via the Bengals’ announcement.

His value extended beyond rushing totals.

The Bengals noted that Brooks’ 27 touchdown catches from 1984 through 1991 nearly doubled the next-highest total by an NFL running back during that span.

His ability to shift from the backfield to a receiver alignment created matchup problems that have become a central part of modern offense.

Brooks also delivered three of the 10 highest single-season scrimmage-yardage totals in franchise history. His 1,773 yards in 1986 remain the Bengals’ record.

Size never defined his role.

Brooks played at roughly 180 pounds, yet Bengals president Mike Brown praised him as an exceptional pass protector who attacked much larger rushers with technique and force.

That complete skill set helped Brooks reach four Pro Bowls and play a central role on Cincinnati’s 1988 AFC championship team.

Trumpy Gave Cincinnati a New Kind of Tight End

Trumpy entered the league as a 12th-round pick during the Bengals’ inaugural 1968 season.

He responded by catching the first receiving touchdown in franchise history and developing into one of the AFL’s most dangerous tight ends.

Cincinnati moved him around the formation rather than limiting him to a traditional spot beside the offensive tackle.

His speed stressed safeties, while his 6-foot-6 frame created problems for smaller defenders.

Trumpy made four Pro Bowls during his first six seasons and finished his 10-year career with 298 receptions, 4,600 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He still leads every Bengals tight end in receiving yards, touchdown catches, yards per reception and Pro Bowl selections, per the team’s career summary.

His influence continued after his playing career.

Trumpy moved into broadcasting and called four Super Bowls, three Olympics and three Ryder Cups.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame honored him with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2014.

He passed away in November 2025 at age 80, making his induction a posthumous recognition of a player who helped shape the franchise from its beginning.

Brooks and Trumpy played in different decades, under different coaches and in different versions of Cincinnati’s offense.

Their shared legacy is easier to see now.

Both gave the Bengals a matchup advantage before the rest of the league had fully caught up.