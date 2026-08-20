Cincinnati Bengals Make Joe Burrow Decision Ahead of Bears Preseason Game

The Cincinnati Bengals have their plan for Saturday’s preseason meeting with the Chicago Bears, and it removes any suspense around Joe Burrow.

Bengals reporter Jay Morrison reported Thursday morning that head coach Zac Taylor plans to sit Cincinnati’s starters against Chicago “regardless of how today goes” in the teams’ joint practice.

FOX19 also reported that Burrow and the first-team offense will get their work during Thursday’s joint session rather than Saturday’s game.

That gives the Bengals a line between preparation and evaluation this week.

The starters can treat the joint practice as their game-like test, while the preseason matchup is a big stage for roster hopefuls trying to survive the final cut.

Taylor Locks In Plan for Bengals Starters

Taylor’s decision comes one week after Burrow and the starting offense received a brief tuneup against the Detroit Lions.

Burrow played two possessions in Cincinnati’s 16-14 win and completed 5 of 6 passes for 39 yards.

Bengals.com noted that the first-team offense logged 13 snaps, with the franchise quarterback operating seven plays from under center and six from shotgun. His longest completion was a 16-yard connection with Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase Brown also carried five times for 16 yards before the starters exited.

The sample was small, but the Bengals were able to work on some of the offensive changes they have emphasized throughout camp.

Thursday’s joint practice brings forth an occasion to create situational work without exposing Burrow and the rest of the first unit to an additional preseason game.

Joint practices can also give coaches more control over the work. Cincinnati can script specific down-and-distance situations, move between red-zone and open-field periods and make sure the starters receive the type of snaps the staff wants before calling it a day.

Taylor’s approach differs from the one on the other sideline.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said earlier in the week that Chicago’s preseason playing-time decisions would depend on what happened during the joint practice and whether the team reached its desired rep count.

Bengals-Bears Game Becomes Bigger Opportunity for Roster Hopefuls

With the starters set to watch Saturday, the Bengals can devote more snaps to players jostling for backup jobs and the final spots on the 53-man roster.

Several young players already created momentum in the opener.

Seventh-round tight end Jack Endries caught Cincinnati’s only touchdown, as rookie edge rusher Cashius Howell recovered a fumble that helped set up the score. Those are the types of players who can benefit from a longer runway against Chicago.

The same goes for reserves across the offensive line, secondary and wide receiver room, where Cincinnati has conclusions to make before roster cuts.

Taylor’s call should also make the game a cleaner evaluation. Rather than splitting early snaps between starters and bubble players, Cincinnati can hand its depth pieces more sustained work against another NFL roster.

The Bengals still have a road finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 28, and Taylor has not publicly ruled the starters out of that game.

For this week, though, the plan is set.

Burrow gets in his reps against Chicago on Thursday, and Saturday belongs to the players trying to earn a place beside him when the regular season arrives.