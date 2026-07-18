Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow Sends Warning to Robbers Over Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow spent part of Saturday seated a few feet from the award that still represents one of the most dominant seasons in college football history.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback also made it known that the trophy does not remain out in the open when he returns home.

“I have it locked up in a safe place for all you robbers out there who are getting any ideas,” Burrow said in a video posted on X.

Burrow delivered the line during an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC, which runs July 16-19 at the Javits Center.

A Heisman Trophy sat on a pedestal beside him as he answered the question, a fitting backdrop for the conversation.

The answer drew laughs, and Burrow wore a slight smile while giving it.

Burrow’s Joke Lands After Home Burglary

Burrow’s Ohio home was burglarized Dec. 9, 2024, while the Bengals were playing the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

The Associated Press reported that burglars took nearly $300,000 worth of jewelry, watches, designer luggage and glasses.

Authorities later said suspects photographed themselves with some of the stolen items, including necklaces featuring Burrow’s No. 9 and “JB9” pendants.

Burrow addressed the break-in two days later and said his “privacy has been violated in more ways than one.” He kept the rest of his response brief, explaining that more information had become public than he wanted to share.

The burglary came during a stretch in which several prominent NFL players had their homes targeted while they were away for games, giving Burrow’s latest jest a direct connection to a security concern he already experienced firsthand.

In 2021, Burrow said the Heisman was in his basement and “locked up safely,” before adding another warning for anyone considering trying to take it.

The location may have changed since then, especially after the 2024 break-in, but the security message has remained the same.

Burrow’s Heisman Still Defines His Football Story

The trophy is worth protecting because Burrow did more than win a close vote after his final season at LSU.

He collected 2,608 points and defeated the runner-up by 1,846, which remains the largest margin in the award’s voting history.

Burrow appeared on 95.47% of ballots and received 841 first-place votes after guiding LSU to an unbeaten regular season.

He then completed the run by leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the national championship.

Burrow finished the full season with 5,671 passing yards, 60 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

The award has also returned to the center of the Bengals’ 2026 outlook.

Burrow said during June minicamp that he feels similarly about Cincinnati’s current roster to how he felt about LSU entering the 2019 season.

That comparison placed an enormous standard on a Bengals team trying to turn its offseason additions into a championship run.

Burrow has never been shy about what that LSU season meant or what he expects from himself in Cincinnati.

His Saturday answer offered a lighter reminder that the most recognizable piece of that season is firmly in his possesion.

Anyone hoping to get a closer look will apparently have to settle for seeing one beside him onstage.