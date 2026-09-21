Bengals’ Joe Burrow Sends Hilarious Message to Texans Star After Win

The Cincinnati Bengals went into Houston on Sunday and walked out with a 20-6 win over the Texans. The defense held the Texans to two field goals and zero touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase scored both of Cincinnati’s touchdowns. The Bengals are 2-0 and sitting alone atop the AFC North.

It was not a clean afternoon for the offense. Joe Burrow was brought down five times and absorbed seven total hits from a Houston defense that made him earn every throw. The sacks were spread across six Houston defenders, including Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, and Sheldon Rankins.

Burrow took every hit and still delivered. And after the game, he let Anderson know exactly how he felt about it.

Burrow’s Message to Anderson

Fox Sports cameras captured Burrow speaking with Anderson on the field after the final whistle. The exchange was brief and perfectly in character.

“You guys popped my rib back into place,” Burrow told Anderson. “I appreciate that.”

The comment landed with the kind of dry humor Burrow has become known for.

He had just been beaten up for 60 minutes by one of the most physical defensive fronts in the league. Rather than complaining about the punishment, he turned it into a joke and thanked the man responsible for part of it.

Anderson finished the game with a sack and three tackles for loss. He was in Burrow’s face all afternoon. The respect between the two was obvious in the moment.

Burrow Played Through It All

The five sacks were not the only obstacle the Bengals QB faced on Sunday. He entered the game listed as questionable after being limited in practice during the week with back tightness.

Burrow completed 20 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. His passer rating finished at 105.2. He extended plays when the pocket collapsed around him.

The back did not appear to limit him. The sacks did not rattle him. Burrow took every shot, kept his composure, and moved the offense forward.

Final Word for the Bengals

Joe Burrow was brought down five times, hit seven times, and played through back tightness against one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. The Bengals won by 14. Burrow threw two touchdowns and did not turn the ball over.

Then he walked up to the player who spent the afternoon trying to take him down and thanked him for fixing his rib.

Burrow is back, and the Bengals are 2-0.