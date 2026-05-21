Bengals’ Joe Burrow Named a Favorite for 2026 NFL MVP

There’s no arguing that when healthy, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is one of the best in the league.

The main question is, obviously, his health. Burrow has only produced 2 seasons in his NFL career in which he played in every game. To be fair, in an additional 2 seasons, he has only missed 1 game in each.

Still, Burrow needs to remain on the field. He has missed 7 or more games in 2 of the last 3 seasons. If he can stay on the field, there’s a real shot that he could win the MVP award.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Named an MVP Favorite

Bleacher Report recently unveiled a list ranking the top candidates to win MVP that have never won the award before. Atop the rankings was none other than Joseph Lee Burrow.

“Two-time Comeback Player of the Year Joe Burrow is in the No. 1 spot. He missed nine games last year, so he could win that award for a third time.