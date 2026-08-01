Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow Suffers Massive Drop in NFL Top 100 Ahead of 2026 Season

Coming into training camp, the Cincinnati Bengals have yet another season of high expectations surrounding Joe Burrow.

A new ranking from his peers offered a reminder of how much his injury-shortened 2025 campaign changed the discussion around him.

Burrow landed at No. 44 in the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2026”, a list determined by player voting. The placement represented a 38-spot fall from No. 6 one year earlier, giving one of the league’s most accomplished quarterbacks one of the most noticeable drops in this year’s countdown.

The ranking looks severe for a player who remained productive whenever he was available. But the price Burrow paid for missing nine games is also obvious while Cincinnati’s season slipped away.

How heavily availability should count when an injured player returns and immediately produces at an elite level?

For Burrow, voters clearly treated the missed time as a major factor.

Burrow’s Injury Takes Toll on Player-Voted Ranking

Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2 and did not return until the Bengals’ Thanksgiving night victory over Baltimore.

Cincinnati finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season, but the team went 5-3 in the eight games Burrow started.

The 29-year-old completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

His 100.7 passer rating showed that the long absence did not lead to a significant drop in efficiency.

Burrow also regained his rhythm late in the year.

He threw 15 touchdown passes over Cincinnati’s final six games, including four-touchdown performances against Buffalo and Miami.

His 309-yard outing against Miami made him the fifth player in NFL history to reach 20,000 passing yards within his first 75 games. He also became the third to reach 150 touchdown passes over that span.

Pro Football Focus viewed Burrow far more favorably than the player-voted rankings. His 91.8 overall grade ranked second among qualifying quarterbacks, while his 91.3 passing grade also finished second despite his nine-game absence.

Regardless, availability shaped his fall much more than anything he did when he returned to the field.

Bengals Need Healthy Burrow to Reverse Recent Slide

Burrow has now missed extended time in three of his first six seasons.

Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl and consecutive AFC Championship Games when he stayed healthy, while its last three seasons ended outside the playoffs.

Certainly, Burrow remains the crux of one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses, but another strong statistical season will have limited value if Cincinnati cannot turn it into a postseason return.

The player vote still showed considerable respect for Burrow by keeping him in a top-50 position after starting eight games. His third Pro Bowl selection reinforced his standing around the league.

A fall from No. 6 to No. 44 will still create an easy source of motivation.

Burrow has spent his career responding to setbacks, from a major knee injury as a rookie to the wrist injury that ended his 2023 season.

His next opportunity is restoring Cincinnati’s place in the AFC race.

If Burrow stays on the field, the ranking could become a temporary detour.