Bengals’ Joe Burrow Has Rough Day at Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals opened training camp with Joe Burrow looking sharp enough for Tee Higgins to say the quarterback appeared to be in “midseason form.”

By Saturday, Burrow delivered the type of uneven practice that stands out because it happens so rarely.

Sports Illustrated’s Jay Morrison reported that Burrow was “uncharacteristically inaccurate” during the session, missing receivers at multiple levels and throwing an interception on a short pass.

Burrow recovered during the final red-zone period, but the early struggles gave Cincinnati’s reconstructed defense one of its strongest days against the franchise quarterback.

One rocky session should not matter too much in early August. It still offered an encouraging sign for a defense assembled to make life harder on quarterbacks — including its own.

Burrow Misses Throws He Usually Makes

Rain forced the Bengals indoors to begin Saturday’s practice before the team moved outside for 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.

Burrow’s accuracy problems started before the change in scenery.

Morrison reported that Burrow sailed a pass during routes on air, although Tanner Hudson erased the mistake with a one-handed catch.

The misses continued once the competitive periods began.

Burrow rolled right on an under-center, play-action snap and attempted a short throw to Drew Sample.

The pass landed behind the tight end, allowing Jalen Davis to secure an interception before the ball reached the ground.

Davis credited Boye Mafe for creating pressure and helping the coverage produce the turnover.

Mafe repeatedly found his way into the backfield and beat right tackle Amarius Mims on multiple snaps, according to Morrison.

Burrow also underthrew Ja’Marr Chase on the opening play of 11-on-11, giving DJ Turner II a chance to break up the deep pass. His next series began with another miss intended for Andrei Iosivas, and Ja’Sir Taylor nearly turned it into a second interception.

The sequence represented a sharp change from Cincinnati’s first practice.

The Bengals’ official camp report described Burrow as accurate and decisive Wednesday, while Higgins praised his ball placement after catches on consecutive throws against Turner.

That difference between days made Saturday difficult to dismiss as one isolated bad rep.

Burrow was off target through several periods before finding his rhythm near the end.

Bengals’ Defense Makes Rare Rough Day Count

Cincinnati spent the offseason building a front capable of changing games.

The Bengals traded for Dexter Lawrence, signed Jonathan Allen and added Mafe as part of a defensive overhaul carrying approximately $150 million in new commitments.

Saturday offered an early picture of what the cash spent could provide.

Lawrence and Allen joined Mafe in generating frequent backfield pressure.

Center Ted Karras said it was not the offense’s best day, especially up front, and compared facing the new group to practicing against the 2016 New England Patriots defense.

Cincinnati will hold its first padded practice Monday, creating another test for an offensive line returning its full starting group.

Burrow still supplied a reminder of why one poor stretch rarely lasts long.

He hit Chase for a red-zone touchdown after the receiver beat Turner at the line, then escaped pressure from Lawrence and found Mitchell Tinsley for a diving score.

Cincy Jungle’s practice recap also highlighted a deep completion from Burrow to Iosivas and described the pass as a “rainbow throw.”

The quarterback’s finish kept the day from becoming a complete offensive loss.

The more important development may have taken place before the rebound.

Cincinnati’s defense forced Burrow into several mistakes he usually avoids, and the new front played a direct role in creating them.