Bengals’ Joe Flacco Lands Cincinnati in Top-3 NFL Ranking

The Cincinnati Bengals will enter training camp carrying questions about their defense, offensive line and ability to end a three-year playoff drought.

Their plan behind Joe Burrow, though, has drawn one of the strongest reviews among the NFL’s leading contenders.

CBS Sports ranked Cincinnati’s backup quarterback situation No. 3 among the 16 teams with Super Bowl odds of +2500 or shorter.

The Bengals finished behind Houston and San Francisco, with Joe Flacco driving their placement near the top of the list.

“The veteran played at a high level last season and kept the offense moving at a solid clip,” CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan wrote.

Flacco completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions after Cincinnati acquired him from the Cleveland Browns in October.

His 91.0 passer rating came across six starts, giving the Bengals a functional offense while Burrow recovered from surgery.

Flacco Gave Bengals Stability After Burrow Injury

Burrow suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury during Cincinnati’s Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and missed the next nine games.

The Bengals turned to Flacco after three starts from their initial backup, sending a fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Flacco and a sixth-round selection.

The move produced an immediate change.

Flacco threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during his first home start.

He later passed for a career-high 470 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Cincinnati’s record didn’t reflect how effectively Flacco played.

CBS Sports pointed to his 1-5 mark as a starter and wrote that it “speaks more to their poor defense than anything he was doing under center.”

The numbers supported that assessment.

Through Flacco’s first four starts, the Bengals averaged 32.8 points while allowing 36 per game. Cincinnati finished the season ranked 30th in scoring defense at 28.9 points allowed per game.

Flacco still emerged from the stretch with the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Bengals Paid for More Than Emergency Depth

Cincinnati re-signed Flacco to a one-year, $6 million contract in March.

At 41, he is the oldest player in franchise history and is returning for a 19th NFL season.

Flacco acknowledged that returning as a backup required accepting the possibility that he may not play. He also noted that his experience in Cincinnati meant a lot after he considered his options in free agency.

“I love the building,” Flacco said after re-signing. “I enjoyed being there, and I’m excited about being back with the fellas.”

Burrow also endorsed the move.

The Bengals’ starter said in June that having Flacco behind him “will put our team in a good position” if another injury forces Cincinnati to change quarterbacks.

Josh Johnson and Sean Clifford round out the room, but the No. 3 ranking centers on a backup who already proved he can run the offense.

Flacco delivered two games with at least 300 passing yards, protected the football and kept the Bengals competitive during a long absence for their franchise quarterback.

Cincinnati needs Burrow healthy to max out its Super Bowl potential.

The good news is that Flacco’s presence gives the Bengals something contenders rarely enjoy, an emergency plan that can keep the offense humming when it’s needed.