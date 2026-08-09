Cincinnati Bengals’ Former All-American Draws Strong Praise Entering Contract Year

Jordan Battle did plenty in 2025 to make the final year of his rookie contract intriguing.

The Cincinnati Bengals safety is adding to it about a week into training camp.

Battle forced a fumble on Chase Brown during Friday night’s practice at Paycor Stadium, using a “Peanut Punch” to knock the ball loose before Brown recovered it.

The play came amid a camp defensive coordinator Al Golden has been pleased with, as Bengals.com highlighted the play among its five observations from Friday’s practice.

“Jordan’s having a great camp,” Golden said. He also praised Battle’s mental preparation and conditioning.

The former Alabama standout is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie deal, and he has already established himself as one of Cincinnati’s best defenders.

He led the Bengals with 112 tackles and four interceptions in 2025, his first full season as a starter. He also set career highs with six passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Now comes a season that could determine what his second NFL contract looks like.

Battle’s Breakout Set Up a Pivotal Contract Year

Battle’s 2025 numbers made him tough to overlook.

He became the only NFL player to finish the season with at least 100 tackles and four interceptions. His four picks and 112 tackles both led Cincinnati.

There were still areas to clean up.

Bengals safeties coach Jordan Kovacs pointed to tackling as part of Battle’s growth last season.

After struggling with missed tackles earlier in the year, Battle had only two misses over a five-game stretch after Cincinnati’s bye, via Pro Football Focus data cited by the team.

That late-season improvement carried into an offseason in which Cincinnati gave Battle another clear vote of confidence.

The Bengals signed Bryan Cook to start alongside him and did not use a draft pick on a safety.

Cook posted an 83.2 PFF coverage grade in 2025, the fourth-best mark among NFL safeties, while his 5.3% missed tackle rate ranked third among qualifying safeties.

The pairing gives Battle a running mate after the best statistical season of his career.

Bengals Safety Has Enough at Stake in 2026

Battle’s contract situation adds more attention to this year.

Cincinnati selected him with the No. 95 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and signed him to a four-year rookie contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Without an extension, Battle would be positioned to reach free agency next offseason.

Battle was a two-time All-American at Alabama, earning second-team honors from the AFCA in 2021 and 2022. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors during his final two seasons.

Cincinnati has since watched him develop from a third-round pick fighting for snaps into a legitimate starter on a defense that was reworked again this offseason.

The next stride is turning last season’s production into consistency.

Friday’s forced fumble offered another example of the playmaking ability that produced six takeaways last season.

Golden’s assessment also is of note, as he was direct when discussing Battle’s start to camp.

At this moment for Battle, the following few months could determine much more than his place in Cincinnati’s secondary.

A strong fourth season could put him in line for the first major payday of his NFL career.