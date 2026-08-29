Bengals’ 14-Year Veteran Left Off 53-Man Projection After ‘Superb’ Preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have a tough roster decision at a position where the depth chart looks settled.

FOX19’s Charlie Goldsmith left Josh Johnson outside his final 53-man roster projection Saturday morning, listing Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco as Cincinnati’s two quarterbacks.

Goldsmith still identified Johnson as a possible option for one of the Bengals’ final flex spots, but ultimately used those places elsewhere.

That comes only hours after Johnson wrapped up a preseason that head coach Zac Taylor described in glowing terms.

Taylor called Johnson’s preseason “superb” after Cincinnati’s 30-13 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

Johnson Finishes Well in Bengals’ Preseason Finale

Johnson started the first half Friday and completed 12 of 19 passes for 156 yards, helping Cincinnati build a 9-3 halftime lead on the way to its third victory in three preseason games. The Bengals finished the preseason undefeated for the first time since 2006.

The performance extended a strong two-game finish.

According to the Bengals, Johnson completed 27 of 42 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions over his final four preseason quarters. A week earlier against Chicago, he went 15-of-23 for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor was even more emphatic after the finale, saying, “I really don’t know that he could have played much better.”

For a 40-year-old quarterback attempting to prolong a lengthy NFL career, the summer could hardly have gone much better.

Bengals.com detailed Johnson’s long journey Friday before the game, noting that he has spent time with 14 NFL teams. This is his third stint in Cincinnati, and his longevity has been built on staying ready for opportunities that often arrive without warning.

His preseason showed he still has something to bring forward at a position where dependable veteran depth can disappear once the regular season begins. Johnson moved the offense efficiently, protecting the football and demonstrating what experienced insurance looks like behind its top two quarterbacks.

Goldsmith also wrote that Johnson played well enough to draw interest for backup jobs elsewhere if he becomes available.

Burrow, Flacco Leave Bengals With a Numbers Problem

Performance may not be the deciding factor.

Burrow is the unquestioned starter, while Flacco returned to Cincinnati after filling in for Burrow last season. That leaves Johnson competing for a third quarterback spot instead of a conventional backup role.

Goldsmith’s projection has 47 roster locks and several spots that could be filled by internal candidates or outside additions. He identified running back, offensive tackle, linebacker and safety as areas still being sorted out, then used the final two flex spots on receivers.

Johnson is part of the discussion for one of those spots, but Goldsmith ultimately projected him or Sean Clifford to the practice squad.

That’s where Cincinnati’s roster assumptions become difficult.

A third quarterback provides value, especially for a team that has needed to reach deep into the position before, but every extra player at quarterback takes away a spot from another position that could contribute on game day and special teams.

Johnson did what a roster-bubble veteran hopes to accomplish. He ended without an interception over his last four preseason quarters and helped Cincinnati close August unbeaten.

Now the Bengals have to decide whether an excellent preseason is enough to overcome a cramped 53-man calculation.