Bengals vs. Lions Tonight: How to Watch, Latest Odds & Prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals will offer their home crowd an glimpse at several known faces Thursday night when they open the preseason against the Detroit Lions.

There should be considerably more star power on Cincinnati’s side of the field.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the Bengals plan to play Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown for limited snaps.

Detroit is taking the opposite approach, with head coach Dan Campbell planning to rest Jared Goff and most of his starters.

Those plans have helped create one of Thursday’s larger preseason spreads, with Cincinnati favored by nearly a touchdown hours before kickoff.

It also gives the Bengals an opportunity to begin 2026 differently after a 6-11 season.

Bengals vs. Lions: How to Watch, Start Time

The Bengals host the Lions at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The game will air locally on FOX19 in Cincinnati as part of the Bengals Preseason TV Network. Other regional affiliates include ABC6 in Columbus and FOX45 in Dayton, according to the team’s official viewing guide.

NFL+ will carry the game for out-of-market viewers. Fans inside the Bengals’ local market can also stream the matchup through Bengals.com or the team app.

In Detroit, the game will air on Fox 2 Detroit.

The most intriguing portion could come immediately after kickoff.

Taylor said Tuesday that Cincinnati’s returning offensive starters will suit up, although their work will be limited. Burrow made the most of a similar opportunity in last year’s preseason opener, completing 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns before calling it a night.

Campbell has chosen another route. Detroit is expected to sit Goff and most established starters, per the Pride of Detroit.

Bengals vs. Lions Odds & Prediction

Cincinnati was a 6.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, with the total sitting at 37.5 points, via Action Network. The Bengals were -275 on the moneyline, while Detroit was +205.

As of 8:59 a.m. this morning, Kalshi put the Bengals’ win probability at 72%, while Polymarket had Cincinnati at 72% compared with 28% for Detroit as of Thursday morning.

Those numbers can move quickly during the preseason, particularly once playing-time plans become more obvious.

Cincinnati’s decision to use Burrow and several offensive starters gives the home team a sizable early advantage. The Bengals don’t need to keep that group on the field long for it to matter. A touchdown drive or two could force Detroit’s younger offense to chase the game.

The Lions should get an extended look at their developmental players, with undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer expected to receive significant quarterback snaps. Newly signed Josh Dobbs is also expected to play after joining Detroit shortly before the opener.

That quarterback setup makes laying nearly a touchdown easier to stomach than it normally would be in August.

Cincinnati’s recent preseason record under Taylor offers a reason for caution, and the starters won’t stay around for long. Still, the difference in how the two coaching staffs are approaching the opening stages gives the Bengals the better chance to establish control.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Lions 13.

Pick: Bengals -6.5; lean Under 37.5.