Cincinnati Bengals Developed One of NFL’s Critical Defensive Problems

The Cincinnati Bengals spent the offseason rebuilding a defense that too often allowed opponents to move the chains before the most important down ever arrived.

NFL analytics expert Warren Sharp ranked Cincinnati 26th among NFL defenses at forcing opponents into third-down situations during the 2025 season.

The number aims before the usual third-down conversion statistic. It notes offenses reaching third down in the first place, placing Cincinnati in the league’s bottom seven.

The ranking gives the Bengals another measurement for whether their expensive defensive overhaul will work.

A defense can’t unleash its pressure package, create long-yardage mistakes or get off the field on third down when it regularly loses on first and second down.

The Bengals built an offense around Joe Burrow that finished fifth in third-down conversion rate at 43.4%.

The defense, though, allowed opponents to convert the same percentage, surrendering 89 first downs on 205 third-down attempts.

Too many other possessions never required the opponent to face that decision.

Bengals’ Problems Started Before Third Down

Cincinnati allowed 6,475 yards on 1,073 plays last season, an average of 6.0 yards per snap.

The run defense surrendered 2,500 yards and 5.2 yards per attempt, per the team’s official statistics.

Opponents recorded 353 first downs, one more than Cincinnati, including 130 on the ground.

The Bengals lost enough early snaps to let the run and passing games remain connected throughout drives.

A 5-yard run on first down can keep the entire playbook open.

Another productive play can reset the chains before the defense earns an obvious passing situation.

Cincinnati spent too much time reacting to balanced offenses rather than dictating the terms of the possession.

The result also placed more strain on a young linebacker group and a secondary asked to tackle after the catch.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden could call pressure, disguise coverage and search for turnovers, but those options carried less value when opponents consistently stayed ahead of the chains.

Dexter Lawrence Leads Answer to Early-Down Failure

Cincinnati’s response began in the middle.

The Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick for Dexter Lawrence II, then added Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe to a front that needed more disruption against the run and pass.

Lawrence has faced 1,103 double-teams as a pass rusher over the past five seasons, the only interior defender to reach four figures during that stretch, per the Bengals’ defensive tackle position preview.

He has also produced 335 pressures since entering the league in 2019.

Allen brings 382 career pressures, while Mafe arrives after generating 44 pressures in 2025.

Their presence should create cleaner moments for Murphy and give Golden more freedom to rotate his defensive line.

The immediate test will come before the third-down pass rush receives attention.

Lawrence must close interior running lanes, as Allen must create penetration. Mafe and Murphy must hold the edge and turn early-down snaps into losses or modest gains.

Better tackling behind them would make second-and-long a regular part of the defense rather than an occasional break.