Cincinnati Bengals Sign Former Ravens CB After Roster Shakeup

The Cincinnati Bengals made a change at cornerback Saturday, bringing in a familiar local name after one of their undrafted rookies stepped away from the team.

Cincinnati announced it signed Matthew McDoom, a rookie cornerback who finished his college career at the University of Cincinnati.

In the same transaction update, the Bengals said Ceyair Wright had left the team to pursue other opportunities and would be placed on the Exempt/Left Squad list.

The designation means Wright won’t count against Cincinnati’s 90-man roster, opening room for McDoom as the Bengals continue sorting through their secondary before final cuts.

McDoom arrives one week after the Baltimore Ravens waived him on Aug. 8. He originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted college free agent in May.

McDoom Returns to Cincinnati After Standout College Career

The Bengals are getting a player who already knows the city and brings much college experience into the team’s cornerback competition.

McDoom spent his first three seasons at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2025 season. He played in all 13 games last year and started every regular-season contest, finishing with 50 tackles.

His biggest play came against Oklahoma State, when he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. McDoom also handled two kickoff returns, adding a possible avenue for him to make an impression during the remainder of the preseason.

His most productive season in coverage came in 2024 at Coastal Carolina. McDoom earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors after recording 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. His 10 pass breakups ranked tied for 12th nationally.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound cornerback also has a special teams background. As a freshman at Coastal Carolina, he averaged 22.6 yards per kickoff return and broke a 95-yard return while earning all-conference recognition from multiple outlets.

That versatility could help a player like him joining camp this late. The Bengals already have known options higher on the depth chart, so McDoom’s quickest trail for sticking around could come through special teams and depth work.

Wright Departure Changes Bengals’ Depth Competition

Wright’s departure removes a young corner from a position group that had significant competition entering training camp.

The Bengals signed Wright as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in May. His Bengals bio credits him with 109 tackles, 16 pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble over 49 college games, including 32 starts.

He began his career at USC before spending his final two seasons with Nebraska.

Cincinnati listed Wright among its new additions in a July secondary preview. The group also featured third-round pick Tacario Davis, while Dax Hill and Josh Newton returned from last season.

Davis, the No. 72 overall pick in April, has also pushed for a role during camp. That left Wright battling for one of the outstanding spots in a deep group before his decision to leave the team.

The Bengals didn’t provide additional details about the circumstances behind Wright’s departure beyond saying he left to pursue other opportunities.

Meanwhile, McDoom currently has the next opportunity.

And as roster commitments approach, the former Bearcat has limited time to make his case, but his local familiarity, ball production and return experience give Cincinnati several ways to evaluate him before the 53-man roster is set.