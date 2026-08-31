Bengals Claim 6-Foot-6 Former Eagles Draft Pick Following Roster Cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals have brought in more help to their offensive tackle room after final roster cuts.

Cincinnati claimed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Myles Hinton off waivers Monday, Aug. 31, according to Bengals reporter Yanni Tragellis, who reported the transaction shortly after the league’s waiver period concluded.

The #Bengals claim one player from waivers, offensive tackle Myles Hinton.None of the Bengals players who were waived yesterday were claimed. They are all now free agents. https://t.co/rmDV5nYQ5v— Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) August 31, 2026

Hinton was the only player Cincinnati claimed. Tragellis also reported that none of the players waived by the Bengals during Sunday’s cutdown were claimed by another team, making that group eligible to return on the practice squad.

The move brings a 6-foot-6, 323-pound former sixth-round pick into a position group the Bengals spent much of August trying to sort out. Cincinnati had already moved on from its incumbent swing tackle and came into cutdown day with multiple young candidates behind its starting pair.

Bengals Aquire More Depth at Swing Tackle

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Myles Hinton #OL18 of Michigan participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Cincinnati’s search for dependable tackle depth became more pronounced when the team released veteran Cody Ford on Aug. 24. Ford had appeared in 50 regular-season games with 10 starts during three years with the Bengals.

His departure opened the third-tackle job to Jalen Rivers and Javon Foster during the final week of the preseason. The Bengals ultimately kept both on their initial 53-man roster, with the team’s official site describing the decision as part of its ongoing “search for a third tackle.”

Adding Hinton indicates the Bengals were willing to look outside the building.

There are some encouraging numbers behind the move. Hinton earned a 75.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus this preseason and surrendered only one pressure over 58 pass-blocking snaps, via Cincy Jungle’s breakdown of the waiver claim. His overall grade was 64.3, with a 56.9 mark as a run blocker.

Since the offense’s No. 1 job is to keep its franchise quarterback upright, taking a low-cost look at a tackle with upside holds little downside.

Hinton Brings Size, College Pedigree

Hinton entered the NFL as an intriguing Day 3 prospect.

Philadelphia selected him No. 191 overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. His rookie season never got started, however, as a back injury landed him on injured reserve. He finished the year without appearing in a regular-season game before returning to compete for a roster spot this summer.

His college experience was more extensive.

Hinton appeared in 46 games between Stanford and Michigan, starting 31 — 11 at left tackle and 20 at right tackle. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition in 2024 after helping Michigan win the College Football Playoff national championship the previous season, per his Eagles biography.

That background gives Cincinnati a player who has experience on both sides of the line, although Hinton also took reps at guard during Philadelphia’s offseason program.

The Eagles decided one year was enough, waiving him during their final roster reduction.

Nonetheless, Cincinnati saw enough to prevent Hinton from reaching free agency.

And with Week 1 approaching, the former Michigan standout now enters a Bengals tackle room that features an active competition for backup snaps.