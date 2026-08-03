Bengals’ Former First-Round Pick Named Biggest Contract Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals face one of the biggest questions surrounding the defense, and that’s the future of edge rusher Myles Murphy.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named Murphy the Bengals’ most important contract decision entering the 2026 season.

Murphy is moving into the final year of his rookie agreement after Cincinnati declined the fifth-year option on its 2023 first-round pick.

The decision initially gave the Bengals additional salary-cap flexibility.

However, it also created a season-long evaluation for a 24-year-old defender coming off the most productive year of his career.

Murphy now has an opportunity to make Cincinnati’s next choice considerably more expensive.

Murphy Can Turn Option Decision Into Bigger Payday

Murphy didn’t start a game during his first two NFL seasons, but his role and production changed in 2025.

He started 10 of 17 games, recorded 52 tackles and led the Bengals with 5.5 sacks.

The team also credited Murphy with 41 pressures and a team-high 31 hurries, while his 2025 snap total exceeded the combined number he played over his first two seasons.

The improvement became more noticeable late in the year.

Murphy produced 37 tackles and four sacks over the final nine games, including the first multi-sack performance of his career against the Baltimore Ravens.

That finish helped explain why Cincinnati declined an option worth approximately $14 million while continuing to express interest in a longer agreement.

“He’s a 24-year-old guy that’s just starting to scratch the surface,” director of player personnel Duke Tobin said in an April interview with the Bengals’ official website.

Tobin said Murphy took ownership of a starting role and became increasingly difficult for opponents to handle as the season progressed. He also described Murphy as a player the Bengals believe can remain part of their plans.

Murphy has expressed the same preference.

He said after the option decision that he remains focused on football and is “very hopeful” he will stay in Cincinnati beyond this season.

The difference between another solid year and a true breakout could determine whether the sides find common ground.

Stewart Injury Puts More Emphasis on Murphy

Murphy’s contract year gained further consequence during the opening week of training camp.

Second-year edge rusher Shemar Stewart hyperextended his left knee during an 11-on-11 drill and is expected to miss several weeks. Stewart avoided ligament damage, but the absence removes one of Cincinnati’s projected rotation pieces during an important stretch of camp.

The Bengals signed Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million contract during the offseason, giving the defense an expected starter on one side.

Murphy is positioned to receive the first opportunity opposite Mafe while Stewart recovers and rookie Cashius Howell develops.

That setup could give Murphy the largest workload of his career.

Bleacher Report noted that Murphy has a chance to cement himself as a full-time starter after leading the team in sacks and hurries last season.

The Bengals can evaluate whether his late-season progress continues when opposing offenses have more reason to prepare for him.

Cincinnati has already invested heavily in reshaping a defense that struggled in recent seasons.

Murphy’s performance will help determine whether the next investment goes toward retaining one of its own draft picks.

A second consecutive step forward would place the Bengals in a difficult negotiating position.

Murphy would be a 25-year-old pass rusher reaching free agency after his best season, and the open market rarely offers discounts at that position.

A disappointing year would give Cincinnati greater freedom to build around Mafe, Stewart and Howell.