Bengals Part Ways With Player After Costly Mistake in Steelers Loss

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 2-1 on the season as they lost 30-27 against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The Bengals took the lead early in the fourth quarter after a touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow. Unfortunately, the Bengals were unable to hold on to that lead as they committed two costly turnovers, which resulted in the loss.

Days after the game, the Cincinnati Bengals cut ties with a player responsible for one of the two turnovers.

Cincinnati Bengals Release Ke’Shawn Williams After Fumble vs. Steelers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X: “Bengals have release WR/KR Ke’Shawn Williams, per source. Williams muffed a punt late in Sunday’s loss to Steelers.”

Additionally, the Bengals announced a corresponding move. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “A return: Bengals are signing WR Mitch Tinsley off the Texans practice squad and on to their active roster. Tinsley was in Cincinnati’s camp this summer, but signed with Houston’s practice squad. And now he is back.”

On Sunday, Williams handled return duties as Dohnte Meyers was elevated to the No. 3 wide receiver role following the injuries to Andrei Iosivas and rookie wide receiver Colbie Young.

Cincinnati’s Week 3 game marked the first time Williams had been active all season. Williams was not targeted on offense, but did return five kickoffs for 131 total yards. His lone punt return was the previously mentioned fumble.

After the game, Bengals on SI’s Landon Belote named him a loser from the game, as he wrote: “A mistake against your former team is the last thing any player ever wants, unfortunately that is exactly what happened for Williams. After forcing the Steelers to punt, Williams muffed the punt and the Steelers recovered deep in Bengals territory, setting up a field goal to tie the game at 27.”

Unfortunately, it appears that his mistake cost him his roster spot.

After the game, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expressed frustration over the team’s mistakes. Taylor said, “It’s disappointing. We want to be 3-0. We put in a good week’s work, had our opportunities. I think anytime you lose a game like that where you had your opportunities — some games you just go get your butt kicked and there’s not much to say about it. This one, we had our chances. Pittsburgh took advantage of theirs. We didn’t take advantage of ours. Yeah, I mean, it was ten points. That’s a big part of the game. It’s momentum coming out of the second half. Went down, kicked a field goal. Got a stop. So, we were going to get the ball back. Roughing the kicker, they go score seven. Obviously, the muﬀed punt led to three. That’s ten points. That’s tough.”

Bengals on SI’s Russell Heltman noted that Cincinnati could bring back Williams to the team’s practice squad.

Meanwhile, Heltman wrote of Tinsley’s addition: “The addition helps re-solidify the Bengals wide receiver hierarchy while Andrei Iosivas recovers from finger surgery over the next month. Add in the injury to Colbie Young this past Sunday, and Cincinnati needed to make a move. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Young is not expected to play this week due to that ding.”