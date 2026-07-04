Bengals Receive Concerning Message About $40 Million Signing

Earlier this offseason, the Bengals signed safety Bryan Cook to a 3-year/$40.25 million contract.
The signing was part of a clear plan for the Bengals to resurrect their defense in an effort to help Joe Burrow. When Burrow is healthy, the Bengals’ offense is one of the most unstoppable units in the league.
Cook spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs. Kansas City drafted him with the 62nd overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, he’s decided to take his talents to Cincinnati, Ohio.
Recently, the Bengals received a concerning take regarding Bryan Cook’s contract.
Bengals Safety Bryan Cook Named One of NFL’s Most Overpaid Players
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of, in his opinion, the NFL’s most overpaid players. On that list, was brand new Bengals safety Bryan Cook.
“In 62 games (47 starts), Cook has registered just three interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Though he’s capable of playing both safety positions and nickelback, the 26-year-old is missing the big plays that separate guys like Derwin James Jr., Antoine Winfield Jr. and Kyle Hamilton from others at the position.
Perhaps Cook becomes more of a playmaker on passing downs, supplements the pass rush or racks up more tackles for loss in Cincinnati. That said, we should question a team owing $18 million to a safety who’s a passer rating above 128 in three out of four seasons.”
The Bengals had money to spend this offseason, and they decided Cook was worth some spending. That’s what you have to do when you need to rebuild a defense. There’s truly no telling if the contract is worth it yet, and Cincinnati is obviously confident that Cook will be worth the price tag.
Joe Burrow Draws Honest Words from Ravens Safety Kyle Hamilton
Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton recently talked with CBS reporter Evan Washburn. He shared some honest words on Bengals QB Joe Burrow, and FanSided’s Dylan Oakley transcribed them.
“When he gets going, he’s tough. He just puts it in the right spot. Guys like that, they know what you’re going to be in pre-snap, or half-a-second post-snap. So, you’ve got to be really good and disciplined.
Joe, I mean, we see him twice a year. Kind of got used to it, but he’s got a lot of weapons around him and it makes it kind of tough.”
They were words of respect from Hamilton in the direction of Burrow. The All-Pro safety and All-Pro QB will meet in Week 7 and 17 this season. Week 17 may be must-watch football, as it is a primetime showdown between the Bengals and Ravens that may have some playoff implications.
Bengals Receive Concerning Message About $40 Million Signing