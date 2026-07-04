Bengals Receive Concerning Message About $40 Million Signing

Earlier this offseason, the Bengals signed safety Bryan Cook to a 3-year/$40.25 million contract.

The signing was part of a clear plan for the Bengals to resurrect their defense in an effort to help Joe Burrow. When Burrow is healthy, the Bengals’ offense is one of the most unstoppable units in the league.

Cook spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs. Kansas City drafted him with the 62nd overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, he’s decided to take his talents to Cincinnati, Ohio.

Recently, the Bengals received a concerning take regarding Bryan Cook’s contract.

Bengals Safety Bryan Cook Named One of NFL’s Most Overpaid Players

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of, in his opinion, the NFL’s most overpaid players. On that list, was brand new Bengals safety Bryan Cook.

“In 62 games (47 starts), Cook has registered just three interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Though he’s capable of playing both safety positions and nickelback, the 26-year-old is missing the big plays that separate guys like Derwin James Jr., Antoine Winfield Jr. and Kyle Hamilton from others at the position.