Cincinnati Bengals Receive New Ja’Marr Chase Update Amid Injury Concern

All of Cincinnati, Ohio, held its breath for a brief moment on Tuesday after clips surfaced of superstar Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase landing awkwardly during practice and hobbling off the field.

Fortunately, while Chase didn’t practice for the rest of the day, he never left the field and wasn’t with the trainers for very long before returning alongside his teammates.

After practice, Chase revealed that he was fine and that it was just a hyperextension. He also made it clear he could have kept going and said that if there were a game tomorrow, he would “definitely” be playing.

“It’s just a freak accident,” Chase said. “Stuff like this happens all the time. It’s football. Some things are out of my control, and that was one situation that I couldn’t control, but I can control now.”

Ja’Marr Chase calls it a hypertension of the left knee. Says if there were a game tomorrow, he would definitely be playing. “It’s just a freak accident. Stuff like this happens all the time. It’s football. Some things are out of my control, and that was one situation that I… pic.twitter.com/Ug0g1uIiWK — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 25, 2026

New Update on Chase Emerges

The Bengals returned to practice Wednesday, and ESPN’s Ben Baby quickly provided an update on Chase’s status.

Chase did not practice, but he wasn’t wearing any protective equipment on his knee or leg. That could indicate the wide receiver is simply getting a day of rest rather than dealing with a more serious issue.

Via Ben Baby: “Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase not practicing today after he banged up his left knee yesterday. Was not sporting any protective equipment on the knee, FWIW.”

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase not practicing today after he banged up his left knee yesterday. Was not sporting any protective equipment on the knee, FWIW. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 26, 2026

Chase’s 2026 Outlook With Bengals

There are extremely high expectations for the Bengals this season, and Chase is ultimately a massive part of what they can potentially accomplish as one of, if not the best, wide receivers in the NFL.

He recorded 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns last season, a year after winning the receiving Triple Crown.

Over the course of his five-year career, Chase has made the Pro Bowl in all five seasons and has tallied 520 receptions, 6,837 yards and 54 touchdowns.