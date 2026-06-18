Bengals Urged to Reunite With Former 143-Tackle Starter

The Cincinnati Bengals have addressed their defensive issues this offseason. They primarily focused on improving their defensive line, as they signed Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, while also trading for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Additionally, the team also made efforts to improve their secondary as they signed safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger while drafting cornerback Tacario Davis in the third round. However, despite these much needed additions, there has been one area where the team has not improved defensively.

With a few months left to go before the season starts, Cincinnati still has options to address the linebacker position, and one of them includes a former team captain.

Bengals Could Pursue Former Team Captain

While speaking with Bengals on SI’s James Rapien, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested the team go after former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker and team captain Germaine Pratt. Fowler said on First Word With James Rapien, “I can see Cincinnati adding a linebacker, I mean, Germaine Pratt is still out there, he was a good player for them. I could see him going back to the Colts, where he was with Lou Anarumo, or Cincinnati”

Regarding the possibility of a reunion with Pratt, FanSided’s Dylan Oakley wrote:

“Pratt spent six seasons with the Bengals, totalling seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, and 355 solo tackles. He also produced the game-winning pick in 2021 against the Raiders, to help the Bengals win their first playoff game in 31 years.

The 30-year-old is very much a veteran now, but he’s younger than Wagner, and already knows the organisation, and a lot of the current Bengals roster, so could be a useful pickup, who likely won’t demand too much by way of a salary …

Pratt showed in 2025 that he is still a very capable NFL linebacker during his one year with Indianapolis. He recorded 67 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, helping Lou Anarumo’s defense to a solid season.

There’s no reason why the Bengals couldn’t go out and bring Pratt back to Paycor Stadium, in what could be a very shrewd free agent move.”

Relationship Between Pratt and the Cincinnati Bengals

Perhaps the one thing that would prevent a possible reunion is the way Pratt’s previous tenure ended in Cincinnati.

As he entered the final year of his contract, Pratt requested a trade from the team. Instead, the Bengals released him in a move that freed up $5.6 million in cap savings. Despite reuniting with Lou Anarumo on the Colts in 2025, it seems Pratt is still upset with his former team. When someone on X posted a video of draft prospect Darrell Jackson Jr. and linked him to the Bengals, Pratt took the opportunity and replied, “Sorry they won’t draft no dogs on the dline.” His issue is likely not with the Bengals coaching staff, as he posted a picture with former Bengals coach Lou Anarumo after the season.

Pratt was part of the Bengals from 2019 to 2024. After being drafted by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Pratt started 88 games with the Bengals.