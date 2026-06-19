Bengals Projected to Cut Ties With All-Star Wide Receiver

Despite missing the postseason in three consecutive seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals offense has remained among the most explosive units in the NFL. Even with quarterback Joe Burrow missing most of the season with a turf toe injury, the Bengals still finished top-10 in scoring last season.

Perhaps the biggest reason for this is the dynamic wide receiver play, particularly out of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who were both Pro Bowl selections in 2025. While the team could use a reliable third option in 2026, one Bengals analyst does not believe that player will be 2025 All-Star Dohnte Meyers.

Cincinnati Bengals Roster Projection

A to Z Sports Bengals writer John Scheeran released his 53-man roster projection. For the wide receiver unit, Scheeran named Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Mitchell Tinsley, Charlie Jones and Colbie Young as the players who will make the team. While Ke’Shawn Williams, Kendric Pryor, Jordan Moore, Xavier Johnson, Dohnte Meyers and Noah Thomas missed out.

Regarding the room, Scheeran wrote: “Iosivas and Jones shined during OTAs and minicamp as the Bengals’ offense looks to be as advertised with all 11 starters back. There’s likely still only room for Tinsley and Young alongside them. Williams and Meyers are the wild cards to remember for their special teams abilities.”

Despite a strong 2025 season in the Canadian Football League in which Meyers totaled 1,056 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, Scheeran does not believe he will make the team’s final roster. Meyers is a 5-foot-11 wide receiver who played with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL. After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Meyers attended a tryout with the Falcons, but failed to secure a spot on the roster.

Dohnte Meyers Projected to be Cut

Following his impressive 2025 season in Canada, in which he won the CFL Championship and was named an All-Star, Meyers is transitioning to the NFL. Regarding his transition, Meyers recently said, “There’s been a lot of transitioning for me, especially being here in Canada and then moving back to the States and having to play in the offseason and then continuing from a championship season right back into an offseason program, right back to being a rookie again, right back to starting at ground zero. It’s been more mental than anything.”

Despite Scheeran not projecting Meyers to make the team, other media members had seen him as a player that could earn a roster spot. When asked about his feelings regarding media members believing he could make the team, Meyers said, “That’s an honour. A lot of times, you have to make your name known and make your impact. I’m aware of the situation that I’m walking into, so for somebody to already see that and identify that capability and possibility to go in there and make something happen, that’s nice.”

However, Meyers will likely not be fazed by Scheeran’s belief that he won’t make the roster. Meyers said of his mindset, “I don’t really pay attention to a lot of the media. You know how it is, especially when playing. You kind of try to stay focused and keep your head down.”