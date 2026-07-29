Bengals’ Shemar Stewart Carted Off With Injury During Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals began ramping up intensity at training camp on Wednesday and immediately faced some concerning news during practice.

On just the second rep of 11-on-11 drills, pass rusher and 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart hobbled off the field with an apparent lower-body injury. After being evaluated by trainers for roughly five minutes, Stewart removed his jersey and was carted off the practice field.

“During first 11 on 11 session, Shemar Stewart, the Bengals 2025 first-round pick, goes down and hobbles off,” The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. reported. “Was favoring his left knee. He went down behind the drill, worked on and eventually tried to put pressure on it and couldn’t.”

Sports Doctor Chimes In on Stewart’s Injury

Shortly after the injury occurred, a clear video of the play surfaced, and sports doctor Jesse Morse shared his opinion on what the severity of Stewart’s injury could be.

Morse explained that Stewart appeared to suffer a knee hyperextension. The best-case scenario would be a bone bruise and a PCL sprain, while the worst-case scenario — which Morse called “very possible” — would be a torn ACL.

That would be a devastating blow not only for the Bengals defense, which was expecting Stewart to take a major step forward in Year 2, but also for Stewart, who was hoping for a bounce-back season.

Shemar Stewart Knee hyperextension Best case scenario: bone bruise + PCL sprain Worst/very possible scenario: ACL tear https://t.co/rJzKGTFR7y pic.twitter.com/mQIIsUBmx3 — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) July 29, 2026

Stewart’s 2026 Outlook

Stewart was drafted out of Texas A&M as a work in progress but one of the most athletic and talented pass rushers in the 2025 draft class.

His rookie season began with some drama, as it took months for Stewart and the Bengals to reach a contract agreement. He ultimately spent much of the year battling injuries and appeared in just eight games, starting five of them.

Entering 2026, the Bengals have rebuilt their defense, and Stewart was expected to be one of their primary edge rushers alongside players such as Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy, rookie Cashius Howell, Cedric Johnson, and several others.