Cincinnati Bengals Get New Shemar Stewart Injury Update During Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals received about the best news they could have hoped for after a frightening training camp injury involving Shemar Stewart.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on July 30 that Stewart suffered a hyperextended knee when his left leg bent awkwardly during Wednesday’s practice.

Rapoport added that the belief is Stewart avoided ligament damage and will undergo treatment.

“He’s good,” one source told Rapoport.

Head coach Zac Taylor later said Stewart is expected to miss “several weeks,” per A to Z Sports, but indicated the 22-year-old avoided a major injury.

That turns what initially looked like a potentially season-altering loss into a more manageable absence for a player the defense still needs to develop in Year 2.

Stewart Avoids Big Damage After Scary Camp Exit

The scene Wednesday gave the Bengals plenty of reason to fear the worst.

Stewart went down during 11-on-11 work after his left leg appeared to buckle and hyperextend.

Reuters reported that he initially could not put weight on the leg, hobbled off the field and was then taken to the locker room on a cart. He was later seen on crutches with a protective brace.

Considering that incident and Stewart already losing a large portion of his rookie season to injuries, Thursday’s diagnosis especially encouraging.

The Bengals’ official roster page lists Stewart as appearing in only eight games with five starts in 2025.

He finished with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defensed.

Stewart was inactive for four games earlier in the year. And he later spent five games on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

He returned for the final three games and recorded his first career sack in Week 17.

Cincinnati had hoped that finish could provide a springboard for a much smoother second season.

There was still plenty of room for improvement.

Pro Football Focus noted earlier this offseason that Stewart generated 15 pressures on 181 pass-rush attempts as a rookie and finished with a 56.0 pass-rush grade. His limited availability made it difficult to build any sustained momentum.

Stewart now faces another interruption. But the early indication is that this one will not cost him another huge portion of the season.

Bengals Have More Cushion at Edge Entering 2026

Stewart remains an important part of Cincinnati’s plans, but the Bengals enter this season with more options around him.

Myles Murphy is coming off the best season of his career after producing 5.5 sacks and 52 tackles in 2025.

Cincinnati’s defensive end position preview also cited Pro Football Focus crediting Murphy with 41 pressures, doubling his 2024 total of 20.

Cincinnati added Boye Mafe in free agency and used a second-round pick on Cashius Howell, giving defensive coordinator Al Golden more pass-rush depth while Stewart develops.

Mafe reached a career-high nine sacks in 2023.

Meanwhile, Howell won SEC Defensive Player of the Year at Texas A&M after recording 11 sacks last season.

That depth should matter during Stewart’s recovery.

A to Z Sports reported that Howell, who opened camp with the second unit, could see increased work while Stewart is out.

Nevertheless, Stewart needs training camp repetitions after playing only eight games as a rookie.

Thursday’s update gives him the opportunity to answer those murmurs this season.